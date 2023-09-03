Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

03 September 2023 - 00:00 By S’thembiso Msomi
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times
Dear readers,

What a week it has been in this republic of ours with a horrific fire in Johannesburg’s inner city that claimed 76 lives. We bring you further details on how the city plans to go to court for help reclaim hijacked buildings, and an interview with survivors of the blaze and those who witnessed what happened.

However, our front page lead is about how National Treasury has flagged the country’s deteriorating public finances and is proposing a raft of radical measures to rein in runaway government spending.

Also on page one is the tale of how a top school has tried to suspend its principal who has been accused of sexually harassing women staff, improperly hiring his own wife and getting drunk on school tours and at school events.

Another story we are sure will get you hot under the collar is about how Dr Death, Wouter Basson, has been invited to speak at a teachers’ union event. He will draw on his experiences in the early 1990s to teach them how to handle stress and pressure.

We also report today that Multichoice and the SABC are in a standoff about broadcasting rights to the Rugby World Cup, with the former wanting $2m from the state broadcaster.

Our Business Times lead is about a gym that is going to the Competition Tribunal to take on Virgin Active and Planet Fitness as well as medical aid rewards programmes like Discovery Vitality which have refused to subsidise memberships of his clients.

However, it is not all serious news in today’s paper.

We also bring you an interview with an Uber driver who saved an endangered pangolin that was being trafficked.

Wishing you a day of riveting reading.

Regards,

S’thembiso Msomi

‘They should have acted earlier’: Government living beyond its means

The National Treasury is proposing radical measures to rein in runaway government spending, warning of “unprecedented challenges” and raising a red ...
News
5 hours ago

Mbalula issues three-line whip on Gcaleka vote

Only excuse for failing to vote would be if you were dead, secretary-general tells party caucus
News
5 hours ago

ANC has only itself to blame for country’s dire state

Among the many benefits of being an incumbent ahead of an election is that one can redirect state spending and government programmes to suit a ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 hours ago

MultiChoice and SABC in Rugby World Cup broadcast standoff

Millions of South Africans without pay tv will not be able to watch the Springboks bid to defend their Rugby World Cup title on the SABC if the ...
News
5 hours ago

‘Thriving’ Dr Death to give principals tips on managing stress

Former apartheid-era chemical warfare expert Dr Wouter Basson will be giving South Africa’s headmasters tips on how to survive stress.
News
5 hours ago

Inside the government’s plan to shake up SOEs

A state owned holding company will house all the assets of state owned companies and replace the department of public enterprises as it will cash in ...
News
5 hours ago

Honour the Usindiso 76 by cleaning up Joburg’s festering CBD

It is absurd to call the tragedy a wake-up call, as the president did - successive administrations have known about the problems for years and failed ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 hours ago

Battle to suspend sex-pest principal

The governing body of one of SA’s oldest schools accuses the principal of being a foul-mouthed liability who harasses women and drinks on school ...
News
5 hours ago

Johannesburg-based musical trio bag gig in the US

South Africa's sensational sibling trio Biko's Manna have created so much buzz on TikTok and YouTube that they landed a big gig in the US.
Lifestyle
5 hours ago

‘I feel so guilty about the ones I left behind’, says Joburg CBD fire survivor

Survivor tells of mayhem in Joburg building after it caught fire, and why he didn't hesitate to jump from third-storey window.
News
5 hours ago

Fiddling while Joburg’s people burn

The first thing most ANC leaders did after the inferno was pass the buck — but it’s their own incompetence that was to blame, for this and many other ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 hours ago

‘Cartel’ runs the fitness industry, says gym owner

A David and Goliath battle is brewing in the fitness industry
Business Times
5 hours ago

Joburg CBD inferno: death in the land of despair

“Umlilo, umlilo, kukho abantwana apho”, this was the scream that echoed through the locked steel burglar bars of 80 Albert Street at around 1am on ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 hours ago

Let’s prove to Africa that democracy really is ‘for the people’

Democracy, it’s been said, is government of the people. If that’s true, what do we say to Zimbabweans, who fulfilled their civic duty by voting, and ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 hours ago

A radical plan to get Transnet working again

The newly appointed Transnet board and I are fully aligned on the urgent need to turn around the operational performance and financial position of ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 hours ago
