Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear readers,

What a week it has been in this republic of ours with a horrific fire in Johannesburg’s inner city that claimed 76 lives. We bring you further details on how the city plans to go to court for help reclaim hijacked buildings, and an interview with survivors of the blaze and those who witnessed what happened.

However, our front page lead is about how National Treasury has flagged the country’s deteriorating public finances and is proposing a raft of radical measures to rein in runaway government spending.

Also on page one is the tale of how a top school has tried to suspend its principal who has been accused of sexually harassing women staff, improperly hiring his own wife and getting drunk on school tours and at school events.

Another story we are sure will get you hot under the collar is about how Dr Death, Wouter Basson, has been invited to speak at a teachers’ union event. He will draw on his experiences in the early 1990s to teach them how to handle stress and pressure.

We also report today that Multichoice and the SABC are in a standoff about broadcasting rights to the Rugby World Cup, with the former wanting $2m from the state broadcaster.

Our Business Times lead is about a gym that is going to the Competition Tribunal to take on Virgin Active and Planet Fitness as well as medical aid rewards programmes like Discovery Vitality which have refused to subsidise memberships of his clients.

However, it is not all serious news in today’s paper.

We also bring you an interview with an Uber driver who saved an endangered pangolin that was being trafficked.

Wishing you a day of riveting reading.

Regards,

S’thembiso Msomi