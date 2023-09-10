Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

10 September 2023 - 00:00 By S’thembiso Msomi
S'thembiso Msomi Editor: Sunday Times
Image: Sunday Times

Dear readers, 

And so the day has finally come. This afternoon the Springboks will begin their campaign to defend the Rugby World Cup and become the first country to win four titles. Like the rest of the nation, we at the Sunday Times are fully behind the team. Our rugby correspondent Liam Del Carme is in France and will be giving you a blow-by-blow account of the campaign live. 

This morning not only does he give us a preview of the opening game against Scotland but also speaks to some of the players about the music they listen to on the bus, and on their headphones, ahead of each match. 

From Johannesburg, we bring you the rest of the buzz around the tournament, including the stories about match streaming services, a young team mascot, how much beer is being sold as well as how SAB helped the public broadcaster score a deal with Multichoice. 

But as much as the entire nation’s focus is on Die Bokke, the running drama that is democratic South Africa’s growing pains continues to play itself out. The National Treasury, the Presidency as well as some other key government institutions gathered in Stellenbosch this week to discuss the country’s deteriorating financial position. It's not a pretty picture. 

We report on some of the warnings and proposals made, including that the government may have to shelve some of its key delivery projects if it is to keep its R350 social relief of distress grant beyond March next year. There are also radical proposals on reducing the size of the civil service and collapsing some government departments into others. 

Yesterday, South Africa woke up to the sad news of the passing of veteran politician and IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi. He was 95. Buthelezi, who also served as traditional prime minister to three Zulu monarchs, including the incumbent, has a rich and contentious history. His life story and political impact are likely to dominate debates for much of the coming week. Read Chris Barron’s obituary on this larger-than-life political figure.  

Buthelezi’s passing made me remember another KwaZulu-Natal inkosi who some dubbed “the chief of peace”. Rest assured that there will be more reflections on Buthelezi and his politics on TimesLIVE and Sunday Times throughout the week. 

The edition has astonishing stories including one about a man living rent-free in an Umhlanga penthouse which he admits he cannot afford to pay for. He also says the municipality will have to find him alternative accommodation if he is evicted. 

Still in Durban, we have a story about a boutique hotel whose neighbours say they never gave permission for it to be built and that it is now an inconvenience in the area. 

Business Times takes us inside the collapse of Transnet and how the exodus of senior executives apparently contributes to the current crisis at the SOE. 

On a sad note, the Sunday Times would like to inform our readers that due to tough economic conditions, we have decided to discontinue the Express Edition of the newspaper. The newspaper will still be available in those areas that were covered by the Express Edition, but will be sold as the full edition. 

Wishing you a day of gripping reading, and viewing of tonight’s match against Scotland. Go bokke! 

Regards,

S'thembiso Msomi 

Rugby World Cup fans have reason to toast SAB and two other companies

South African Breweries, Hollywoodbets and Pineapple insurance forked out the $3m (about R58m) that helped the SABC obtain sub-licence rights to ...
News
8 hours ago

Boks begin quest for history

Strong leadership and an unbreakable belief in self were the winds beneath the wings of the Springboks when they ascended to Rugby World Cup glory ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Major sacrifices ahead to keep R350 grant

The government would have to raise VAT or close dozens of state programmes to lower spending enough to allow it to continue with the R350 social ...
News
8 hours ago

Mangosuthu Buthelezi 'quietly and painlessly' stepped into eternity

Tributes pour in for IFP veteran who played a key role in history-shaping events
News
8 hours ago

SA in the dark as minister Ramokgopa electrifies the dance floor

As the country continues to reel from the effects of continued power cuts, the minister responsible for turning the lights on is trending for other ...
Opinion & Analysis
8 hours ago

The troubled life of a true man of peace

There once lived among us a true man of peace. Because of his role as an inkhosi, a traditional leader, who preached reconciliation among his people ...
Opinion & Analysis
8 hours ago

Beware, Jozi municipal bill defaulters, JMPD is out to get you

Motorists were caught in a roadblock outside Johannesburg Zoo on Saturday, where metro police officers checked their IDs for outstanding municipal ...
News
8 hours ago

We were screwed over vaccines: Crisp

Multinational companies bullied SA in negotiations to buy life-saving vaccines at the height of the pandemic
News
8 hours ago

A Treasury of spending

Last week, the suits at National Treasury instructed government departments to tighten their belts by putting the brakes on reckless spending of ...
Opinion & Analysis
8 hours ago

ActionSA plans to ditch BEE

Scrapping Black Economic Empowerment laws, declaring war on crime and ushering young people to a national year of service — this is how Action SA ...
News
8 hours ago

Mangosuthu Buthelezi: From warmonger to peacemaker

A great grandson of the Zulu king Cetshwayo, Mangosuthu Buthelezi played a controversial role throughout the turbulent years of opposition to ...
Opinion & Analysis
8 hours ago

Hype fails to fend off six stages of inevitability

Some of us allowed ourselves, briefly, to believe the electricity minister’s optimism. The joke was on us, writes Peter Bruce.
Opinion & Analysis
8 hours ago

Shots fired in battle to evict Durban man living rent-free in R12m penthouse

Businessman fights eviction by landlord who says he's reneged on R35,000-a-month rent since June 2021.
News
8 hours ago

IN PICS | Art and the hub of creation

FNB Art Joburg and Bombay Sapphire’s Creator’s Hub feature this week
Lifestyle
8 hours ago

Beware of tow truck drivers’ tricks

Of the 14-million registered vehicles in South Africa, fewer than a third are insured.
Business Times
8 hours ago

Q&A with chair of ratepayer association boycotting rates

The Westville Ratepayers Association is at the forefront of a growing rates boycott in eThekwini. Chris Barron asked WRA chair Asad Gaffar ...
Opinion & Analysis
8 hours ago
