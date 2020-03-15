Opinion

Italians are showing the world how to survive this ordeal with love, dignity and courage - and South Africans can do the same

First there was racial distancing - locals taking a wide berth around Chinese tourists - then there were the jokes - Italians having a good time when the world thought they were in the midst of a plague. The locals scoffed when, one after another, foreign universities and colleges in Florence closed - "It's just like the flu," many said. That was late February and there were only a handful of coronavirus cases in northern Italy.



Then, like a bolt out of the blue, it became deadly serious. It was like a war had been declared and every day the frontline shifted. All schools and universities closed, the quarantined area expanded as the cases of infections shot up: February 27 - 655 cases and 17 deaths... March 1 - 1,694 cases and 41 deaths... four days later - 3,089 cases and 107 deaths...