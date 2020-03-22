Q&A with department of water & sanitation's Sputnik Ratau on preventing the spread of Covid-19

Is it fair to say the department has set the country up for maybe its worst catastrophe since apartheid?

How did we do that?

Do you agree that an essential weapon against the coronavirus is frequent hand washing?

Yes.

How can people wash their hands if they don't have access to clean water?

We need to remember that our history dictates that we wouldn't have achieved universal access by now. That is the reality that we have to face.

Isn't the reality that fewer people have access now than 15 years ago?

The situation is obviously affected by ageing infrastructure and the lack of maintenance. But, based on what the president said, the question is, what happens?

Yes, indeed. The minister has directed that everybody must stop everything else they're doing and offer assistance to those people without access, based on the president's pronouncements. That is what we have been working on since Monday in order for us to be able to find those tankers and JoJo tanks that we need to take to those communities. It's something we realise has got to happen; it's more than an emergency.