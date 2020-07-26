Mr President, don’t leave us and our 250,000 livelihoods behind

It came as a total shock when our president once again imposed a ban on the sale, dispensation and distribution of alcohol, with the reason being that our hospitals are under-capacitated. Wasn’t the reason our citizens had suffered such hardships during the hard lockdown to prevent just that?

Just as our economy began to show signs of life, one of its biggest GDP contributors was stripped away, reinstating all fears of creating an economy which cannot be resuscitated.

At SAB, we are a company that will always put the safety of fellow citizens first, and we do support all reasonable measures taken by our government to contain the spread of Covid-19. However, we are not of the opinion that banning alcohol is a means to this end. Recent public pronouncements by scientific experts that are members of the Ministerial Advisory Committee, some of whom have spoken out against the recent decision to ban the sale of alcohol, have raised fresh questions on the transparency from the government on the one hand, and the reliability of the scientific evidence on the other.

In his speech, President Ramaphosa has said “there is now clear evidence that the resumption of alcohol sales has resulted in substantial pressure being put on hospitals, including trauma and ICU units, due to motor vehicle accidents, violence and related trauma”. This is a bold statement, considering that our public health sector is faced with data challenges which are as enormous as the health challenge itself.

This leaves researchers with no other option than to make informed guesses and sweeping assumptions on the status quo. As a result, the estimates on which the decision to reintroduce the ban were based, appear to present the worst-case scenario as far as alcohol related trauma cases are concerned. This means that what has been projected is an overstated scenario relating to how many patients are being admitted to hospitals.

Professor Charles Parry, the director of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council, has said that there is evidence to show that alcohol is not the sole contributor to trauma cases that are filling up hospital beds. Parry is also on record as saying, following the president’s announcement, that an indefinite ban on liquor was not a solution, calling for a more responsible regulated system without prohibiting a legal product.

Alcohol should not be made a sole scapegoat for the increase in trauma cases at hospitals, and our government should recognise that there were other factors at play, including increased mobility brought about by the lifting of the curfew in level 3. Increased mobility, by its very nature, means increased risk as people who are allowed to move around more freely, are more difficult to police.