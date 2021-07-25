From poverty to opportunity: Kliptown initiative gives hope to impoverished children
For 14 years the Kliptown Youth Program has been looking after school kids in this Soweto neighbourhood, tackling poverty at its root, writes Sue de Groot
25 July 2021 - 00:00
‘Poverty is made by people and it can be eradicated by people.” This is the firm belief of Thulani Madondo, co-founder and executive director of the Kliptown Youth Program (KYP), an organisation that gives impoverished children control of their futures through knowledge and nurturing.
Wrapped up in layers of clothing on an icy day, Madondo radiates warmth and optimism. He is speaking from KYP’s temporary premises while a new campus is being constructed. It will have its own sports field as well as user-friendly modern buildings...
