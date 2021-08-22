Challenger's victory in Zambia is keenly felt across the Zambezi
With less than two years until Zimbabwe returns to the polls, results have left Zanu-PF and MDC eying a repeat performance
22 August 2021 - 00:00
Zimbabwe's reaction to the #ZambiaDecides2021 hashtag has been so poignant as to give the impression that the election took place in the country itself, and not its neighbour north of the Zambezi.
For the powers that be in Harare, the anxiety and fear were just as palpable, in the fact that state media was largely silent during the five days of the electoral process in Zambia...
