Opinion & Analysis

Challenger's victory in Zambia is keenly felt across the Zambezi

With less than two years until Zimbabwe returns to the polls, results have left Zanu-PF and MDC eying a repeat performance

22 August 2021 - 00:00 By IBBO MANDAZA

Zimbabwe's reaction to the #ZambiaDecides2021 hashtag has been so poignant as to give the impression that the election took place in the country itself, and not its neighbour north of the Zambezi.

For the powers that be in Harare, the anxiety and fear were just as palpable, in the fact that state media was largely silent during the five days of the electoral process in Zambia...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla Opinion & Analysis
  2. 'Women still have to prove we can be scientists': SA’s 'queen' of epidemiology Opinion & Analysis
  3. Mampara of the week: Susan Vosloo Opinion & Analysis
  4. CARTOON | Ramaphosa still 'awaiting final state capture report' three 'wasted ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Cyril faced a tricky dilemma, but now he must be bold Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top