LETTER | Gun Free SA is wrong

How many more will pursue an easy life of crime when all law-abiding citizens lose the ability to defend themselves?

15 February 2023 - 07:17 By Jeeva Pillay
These three enhanced CCTV images show AKA's killer as he sprints towards the group before shooting and killing the rapper and his friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane.
Image: CCTV

What a load of nonsense from Gun Free South Africa (GFSA).

In the early days the UK was used as a prime example of the success that comes with restricting gun ownership, but gun crimes were occurring and they continue. It has become so bad that the UK has a special team of firearm officers even though most citizens don’t own firearms.

UK citizens were never banned from owning firearms. They chose not to own one.

I always wonder who gives GFSA financial aid and whether it comes from criminal syndicates using a clean front or a government that wants a defenceless and weak citizenry who will be easy to manipulate.

GFSA’s logic and solutions are fairy-tale beliefs. With legal gun ownership, people continue to be killed by high-calibre weapons and ordinary firearms. Imagine how many more will pursue an easy life of crime when all law-abiding citizens lose the ability to defend themselves?

Based on statistics, GFSA should also call for banning motor vehicles and knives/sharp instruments since more people are killed by those than they are by firearms.

GFSA uses rubbish logic and plays to certain groups.

Once we become powerless to defend ourselves we will be at the mercy of criminals and an untrustworthy government.

Why the big hoo-ha because a celebrity has been shot, the same does not happen when ordinary citizens are shot.

In 2024 we can make a change .

Jeeva Pillay

• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep them to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are based. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.

