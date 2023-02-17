Letters

LETTER | Investigate Gun Free South Africa

There is no need to recite statistics or quote figures as we live and see violence every day

17 February 2023 - 16:43 By Roger Lagane
The writer says that anyone who believes in a gun-free South Africa is delusional. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

I'd like to briefly touch on the Gun Free South Africa delusion.

The only outcome GFSA has achieved is the perpetuation of falsehoods and hampering a person's ability to defend one's life and those of others.

The real issue is a violent society. For many South Africans, there is no need to recite statistics or quote figures as we live and see violence every day. The point is that more people are bludgeoned or stabbed to death than by any other method.

We must also accept that a firearm used to commit a crime has been obtained illegally. A person who believes that disarming law-abiding citizens would end violence is delusional.

GFSA needs to be examined to determine a motive. Publications should investigate who funds GFSA and why. The fantasy of criminals handing in firearms because they are outlawed is akin to believing South Africa can transform into a cartoon land.

GFSA should be asked how it intends to disarm criminals who do not respect the law. The group should focus its energy on removing firearms from criminals before seeking to erode a person's ability to defend their own life.

Is GFSA apathetic to human life in its drive to disarm innocent people in a violent society, or are there darker forces at work?

We need a thorough investigation into GFSA, its financiers, its statements checked against databases and its motives examined minutely.

Roger Lagane

