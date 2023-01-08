Opinion

Scapegoating and biases will not keep the lights on

08 January 2023 - 00:00 By Tebogo Khaas

In Think Again, organisational psychologist Adam Grant explores bias in our public discourse and offers a paean to intellectual humility...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. PATRICK BULGER | Compromised Ramaphosa will not be able to stop the looting of ... Opinion
  2. Deploying the SANDF to help protect Eskom’s assets is 'too little, too late' News
  3. DUMA GQUBULE | De Ruyter behind the wreck of Eskom Opinion

Most read

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Crush the cult, Cyril, or it’s all over come 2024 Opinion
  2. Mampara of the Week: Buti Monamodi Hogarth
  3. S'THEMBISO MSOMI |  Boksburg tragedy a microcosm of all that's wrong in South ... Opinion
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Mbalula may seem funny, but he's no political clown Opinion
  5. Mampara of the year: Carl Niehaus trumps them all in pack of Mamparas Hogarth

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election