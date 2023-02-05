Opinion

Forget a state of disaster and fire the fools responsible

It only took a change of leadership and a matter of days for the government to overturn a decade-long policy of denialism based on the junk science notion that HIV does not cause Aids

05 February 2023 - 00:01 By Lindiwe Mazibuko

It is utterly infuriating to watch the ANC cynically testing the notion in the media that South Africa needs to declare a national state of disaster to address the electricity crisis...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | ANC’s pro-Russia stance stuck in a dangerous Cold War time ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Why are the best people driven out of politics while the ... Opinion
  3. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Moves to decriminalise sex work should be welcomed by all Opinion

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Themba Khumalo Hogarth
  2. KRISH GOVENDER | Patriots (and gangsters) must sieze the opportunity to save ... Opinion
  3. PETER BRUCE | SA’s missing ingredient is statesmanship Opinion
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | The former City of Gold has truly lost its glister Opinion
  5. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Look to the future, not the past — only misery lies there Opinion

Latest Videos

'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...
Pupils overturn car at Ficksburg school after schoolmate’s ‘suicide’