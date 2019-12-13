Sport

SportsLIVE PODCAST | How We won the World Cup Part 2 (feat Lindsay Weyer)

13 December 2019 - 12:09 By SBU MJIKELISO
Springbok Handre Pollard runs with the ball during the 2019 Rugby World Cup final against England at International Stadium Yokohama, in Japan, on Saturday November 2 2019.
Image: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

In Part 2 of our insightful conversation with Rassie Erasmus's lieutenant, performance analyst Lindsay Weyer, our last special guest for 2019 breaks down how the Springboks dismantled England in the Rugby World Cup final.

They had plenty of help, of course, coming in the form of consultant Felix Jones, who joined the Springbok management team after Swys de Bruin pulled out on the eve of the tournament.

Many questioned Jones' appointment, but Erasmus knew what they were getting from his mate from Munster and Weyer gets into detail about how Jones gave them the blueprint on all the England players. This influenced the power scrum that SA had as well as the key moments, such as the Cheslin Kolbe try and Damian de Allende's running lines.

Weyer describes how they identified that the two England playmakers, George Ford and Owen Farrell, were actually poor defenders. The coaching staff commanded their ball-carriers to have a go at them. The result was spectacular.

Weyer also goes into detail about his history in the game, which is a great “origin” story of one of the most influential hidden figures of the Rugby World Cup-winning team.

For more episodes, click here.

