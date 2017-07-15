SNAPS: Nonhle Ndala's heaven-themed baby shower

Nonhle Ndala recently gave birth to twins who joined big sister Amahle, but in true Nonhle style she kept all details of her pregnancy including her baby shower under wraps until her babies were born.

Nonhle and Bafana Bafana star Andile Jali confirmed on Top Billing that they were expecting a boy and a girl, but hours after the exclusive aired Nonhle revealed that the twins had already arrived a month before.

"Last month we were blessed with two little miracles Andile Jnr and Amarè Jali ... Thank you to family and friends for respecting our privacy during the pregnancy and your continued support when we welcomed our babies to the world," she wrote.

No stranger to lavish parties, Nonhle went all out for the baby shower ahead of the twins' birth. The white, pink and blue (with a touch of gold) themed party looked like a slice of heaven.