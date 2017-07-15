TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Nonhle Ndala's heaven-themed baby shower

15 July 2017 - 16:00 By TshisaLIVE
Nonhle recently gave birth to twins.
Nonhle Ndala recently gave birth to twins who joined big sister Amahle, but in true Nonhle style she kept all details of her pregnancy including her baby shower under wraps until her babies were born. 

Nonhle and Bafana Bafana star Andile Jali confirmed on Top Billing that they were expecting a boy and a girl, but hours after the exclusive aired Nonhle revealed that the twins had already arrived a month before. 

"Last month we were blessed with two little miracles Andile Jnr and Amarè Jali ... Thank you to family and friends for respecting our privacy during the pregnancy and your continued support when we welcomed our babies to the world," she wrote.

No stranger to lavish parties, Nonhle went all out for the baby shower ahead of the twins' birth. The white, pink and blue (with a touch of gold) themed party looked like a slice of heaven.

When the photographer finally delivers: Royal Carousel Themed dessert Buffet. #empireofelegance #decor #flowers #eventplanner #events

A post shared by EMPIRE OF ELEGANCE - EVENTS (@empire_of_elegance) on

When your cake designer Slays.. Thank you @kellyjaynecakes

A post shared by EMPIRE OF ELEGANCE - EVENTS (@empire_of_elegance) on

#empireofelegance #event #eventplanner #flowers #decor

A post shared by EMPIRE OF ELEGANCE - EVENTS (@empire_of_elegance) on

#empireofelegance #flowers #tabledecor #eventstylist #eventplanner

A post shared by EMPIRE OF ELEGANCE - EVENTS (@empire_of_elegance) on

I love living my passion. #empireofelegance #eventstylist #eventplanner

A post shared by EMPIRE OF ELEGANCE - EVENTS (@empire_of_elegance) on

#empireofelegance #tabledecor #tablesetting

A post shared by EMPIRE OF ELEGANCE - EVENTS (@empire_of_elegance) on

Nonhle Ndala feels 'blessed' after welcoming twins

Nonhle has already given birth to twins.
8 days ago

Nonhle Ndala is pregnant with twins

After much speculation Nonhle Ndala has confirmed on Top Billing that she is expecting twins with Bafana Bafana player Andile Jali.
8 days ago

Nonhle Ndala and her daughter in matching costumes is the cutest thing ever

But Nonhle Ndala knows how to up those levels, hey?The TV personality shared some of the cutest snaps ever. She got custom made costumes for herself ...
7 months ago

