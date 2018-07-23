Beef fried | Riky Rick & Stogie T are on good terms again!
Hooray! Another SA hip-hop feud has been left in past.
As far as hip-hop beefs go, one of the most heated to come out of 2017/2018 was between rappers Riky Rick and Stogie T, but it seems like it's all water under the bridge.
This after Stogie T came out to wish Riky Rick a happy birthday.
The rappers, who go way back, had a very public go at each other, after Cassper Nyovest included the fact that Stogie never did anything for him in his SA Hip-Hop Awards acceptance speech.
Riky Rick who is one of Cassper's closest friends jumped to his defense and slammed Stogie for "claiming" other artists' success as his own.
Stogie didn't take that punch lying down and shared a few subtweets directed at Riky (and his other foes). However, it was the stinging verse he did on AKA's song Star Signs, that delivered the knockout punch.
Stogie attacked Riky by channeling the Boss Zonke's love for Gucci in a line criticising the rapper's talent.
"How ironic, so much Gucci but no material in music," Tumi rapped.
It seems as Riky turned a year older, it came with an abundant dose of wisdom and the pair decided to bury the hatchet behind closed doors.
Riky turned 31 and shared a brief quote of his feelings around it.
"31 years of joy and pain. 31 years of triumph and tragedy. 31 years of tears and laughter... I wouldn’t change a damn thing," said Riky.
Replying to Stogie's birthday wish, Riky said he was blessed to have the OG back in his life.
Thank you Triple OG 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 blessed you have you in my life again. One Love big bro https://t.co/JRrH021WIi— #StayShining (@rikyrickworld) July 20, 2018