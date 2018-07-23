Beef fried | Riky Rick & Stogie T are on good terms again!

Hooray! Another SA hip-hop feud has been left in past.

As far as hip-hop beefs go, one of the most heated to come out of 2017/2018 was between rappers Riky Rick and Stogie T, but it seems like it's all water under the bridge.

This after Stogie T came out to wish Riky Rick a happy birthday.

The rappers, who go way back, had a very public go at each other, after Cassper Nyovest included the fact that Stogie never did anything for him in his SA Hip-Hop Awards acceptance speech.

Riky Rick who is one of Cassper's closest friends jumped to his defense and slammed Stogie for "claiming" other artists' success as his own.