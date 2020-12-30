OPINION | Do we honestly not believe the 'snakes & riches' claim?

More than that, Jackie opened up a dialogue that many people couldn't initiate themselves, because the very same celebs and rich socialites would accuse them of having the green-eyed monster (jealousy) in them.

I'm just gonna make my stance clear and say I believe Jackie. As a black person, who grew up next to the age-old wisdom of village elders, we know that these things happen and I'd be naive to just dismiss it as fiction. Also, if we are being honest with ourselves, some of your faves really got too rich too quick, for any of it to make sense.

Again, that doesn't immediately imply that they use dark magic or particularly house snakes ... but it could also mean that they are beneficiaries of options B, C or D (which are crime, corruption or old money).

The issue is, in this woke, modern world we want — so much — to believe our faves when they say “black child it's possible”, that we often just dismiss anything that points towards the possibility that we won't all end up filthy rich. The alternative narrative that only a few will enjoy the “soft” life, truly is disheartening.

I, and a lot of people I know, want to believe with our whole hearts that we will attain the same if not more riches than the blessees at Taboo, the slay queens shopping at Diamond Walk in Sandton or the B-list celebs that drive around in Mercedes-Benzs. I want to believe that if I work hard enough, manifest consistently enough, pray hard enough and work hard enough, their kind of wealth is not out of reach. Most people believe that too.

And for these rich and famous, it is important for them that we continue to believe that for ourselves. Because for them if the narrative doesn't work, then it will render their fame and influence useless, make their inspirational status a LIE and the money they make from having followers who want to be them and have what they have will suddenly disappear.

The narrative that the rich and famous actually took shortcuts, such as resorting to dark magic (and options B, C and D), as opposed to actually working hard until they became the success stories they are today, will surely upset the balance.