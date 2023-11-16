Private cannabis bill will punish adults who use in front of children

Such issues could be addressed by minister of justice Ronald Lamola as the bill provides that he may prescribe any matter necessary to achieve the objectives of the bill.
The private use of cannabis is a step closer to be being legalised, but there are strict rules when it comes to minors, including a fine should one use cannabis near a child.
The National Assembly passed the Cannabis for Private Purpose Bill this week after it was introduced to parliament on September 1 2020.
This comes after the judgment in Minister for Justice and Constitutional Development and Others v Prince which focused on the right to privacy of adults using cannabis for private purposes.
Once the bill comes into law, it would mean cannabis users can cultivate and use cannabis in their homes. However, strict rules are in place for minors with regard to the interests of a child.
Section 3 of the bill, which is dedicated to the protection of minors, states no adult should knowingly permit a child to use or possess cannabis. Adults are also prohibited from supplying a child with cannabis or a product which contains it, and may only administer cannabis if prescribed by a medical practitioner.
While adults are permitted to grow cannabis at their homes, they are required to take measures to ensure it is not accessible to children.
POLL | Are adults prematurely exposing children to harmful substances?
Should a minor be in possession of cannabis due to an adult, the adult could be liable to a fine or a maximum of 12 months imprisonment or both. Engaging a child to deal in cannabis could also lead to a fine or 10 years maximum imprisonment or both, while 12 months imprisonment or fine is imposed on adults who administer cannabis to a child without a medical prescription.
In addition, adults are prohibited from smoking in the immediate presence of children or they face a fine not exceeding R2,000.
Should a child be found in possession of or dealing in cannabis, they will not face the criminal justice system but will be dealt with in line with the Children’s Act, the Prevention of and Treatment from Substance Abuse Act and any other legislation.
The bill is not clear on how adults should cultivate cannabis to ensure it is inaccessible to children.
“If you look at it practically, one of the reasonable measures to be contemplated in the bill will be erecting of a fence or some sort of shed, depending on circumstances on a case-by-case basis, while obviously taking into account the age or maturity of a child. For example, when it comes to a 16-year-old, there are situations where a fence wouldn’t be reasonable to prevent the child from being accessible to the cannabis,” said associate at Webber Wentzel law firm Daveraj Sauls.
Dagga found on eight-year-old Durban school pupil
