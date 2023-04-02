Read the Sunday Times e-edition

News

The latest copy of the Sunday Times is available as a digital copy.
Image: Sunday Times

Dear readers,

This week has been dominated by one story — the audacious jail escape by Facebook rapist and con man Thabo Bester. Today we bring you a big development in the story: the battle over his “body” between his lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, his mother Maria Mabaso, and the police who quickly realised the body found in his cell in Mangaung prison was not his. We bring you fresh details of Bester and Magudumana’s relationship and her claim that he paid lobolo for her while he was in jail.

Another development we bring you on a recent front page lead is the interim protection order that Deputy President Paul Mashatile and his adviser Keith Khoza have obtained against yet another alleged former Mashatile girlfriend.

This is also a big weekend for the DA, which is meeting to elect new leaders, with incumbent John Steenhuisen a shoo-in for another term. We bring you the big developments around the congress, as well as a story that Natasha Mazzone has not yet been granted the security clearance she needs to sit on parliament’s intelligence oversight committee. 

Business Times’ front page has a fascinating read on Africa’s dollar millionaires, 88,000 of whom are expected to leave the continent as confidence falls.

On the lighter side, read how E. coli levels are down on Durban’s beaches, positioning the city for a bumper Easter, and how freezers belonging to fish company I&J are now storing rare and priceless books and documents from the University of Cape Town.

Wishing you a super day with your favourite Sunday read.

Revealed: the tense tug of war over ‘Thabo Bester’s body’

His partner in love and crime fought tooth and nail to make sure the stand-in corpse was cremated.
News
6 hours ago

Mampara of the week: Siboniso Duma

What does the ANC’s KZN chair not understand about load-shedding, asks Hogarth.
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

DA's Mazzone barred from parly committee pending security clearance

Almost a year after her deployment to a parliamentary committee that oversees the country's spies, the DA’s Natsha Mazzonne has been unable to attend ...
News
6 hours ago

A rumble in the mountain?

When you are a failed state, even Mickey Mouse countries believe they can take a swing at you, writes Hogarth.
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

Cops probe links between DA’s Malusi Booi and gang bosses

Police are pursuing links between axed DA Cape Town mayoral committee member Malusi Booi and the city’s alleged underworld bosses whose companies ...
News
6 hours ago

ANC wants new names for SABC board

The party is determined to block Phathiswa Magopeni, for one, from the new board — which could mean further delays.
News
6 hours ago

Underdog Mpho Phalatse hopeful ahead of crucial DA vote

But she drew only sprinkles of hand clapping, not the loud applause and ovations rival John Steenhuisen received during his speech.
News
6 hours ago

Wayde's back: 400m track star shines in Potchefstroom

The king is back. Wayde van Niekerk treated fans to one of the greatest races of his career at the South African championships in Potchefstroom ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Al-Bashir the sequel: Vladimir Putin may be welcomed to SA with open arms

Russian president Vladimir Putin may be welcomed with open arms when he visits South Africa later this year, given the nation's experience of not ...
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

Push to charge ANC’s Phala Phala ‘rebels’

There is a strong push in the ANC for the party to charge three of its national executive committee (NEC) members, who are also MPs, for defying the ...
News
6 hours ago

Future looks bleak for Bafana as Safa and PSL continue to neglect junior national teams

SA Football Association (Safa) technical director Walter Steenbok says the broken relationship between the federation and Premier Soccer League (PSL) ...
Sport
6 hours ago
