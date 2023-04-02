Read the Sunday Times e-edition

Dear readers,

This week has been dominated by one story — the audacious jail escape by Facebook rapist and con man Thabo Bester. Today we bring you a big development in the story: the battle over his “body” between his lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, his mother Maria Mabaso, and the police who quickly realised the body found in his cell in Mangaung prison was not his. We bring you fresh details of Bester and Magudumana’s relationship and her claim that he paid lobolo for her while he was in jail.

Another development we bring you on a recent front page lead is the interim protection order that Deputy President Paul Mashatile and his adviser Keith Khoza have obtained against yet another alleged former Mashatile girlfriend.

This is also a big weekend for the DA, which is meeting to elect new leaders, with incumbent John Steenhuisen a shoo-in for another term. We bring you the big developments around the congress, as well as a story that Natasha Mazzone has not yet been granted the security clearance she needs to sit on parliament’s intelligence oversight committee.

Business Times’ front page has a fascinating read on Africa’s dollar millionaires, 88,000 of whom are expected to leave the continent as confidence falls.

On the lighter side, read how E. coli levels are down on Durban’s beaches, positioning the city for a bumper Easter, and how freezers belonging to fish company I&J are now storing rare and priceless books and documents from the University of Cape Town.

Wishing you a super day with your favourite Sunday read.