As another attack on an Uber driver took place in Gauteng today‚ Police Minister Fikile Mbalula announced that he was joining his transport counterpart in devising a plan to deal with the mounting violence.

He said he was intervening in the conflict between the metered taxi and e-hailing service and meeting Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi.

In response‚ Gideon Leriba‏ @GideonLeriba alerted the minister to another taxi crime for police to investigate: “I had a case today in Kempton Park where an Uber driver was attacked by Maxi Taxi drivers. They took cash‚ cell phone and tablet from him."

Mbalula made the statement on his Twitter account‚ alongside a joking video of himself attributing Uber’s popularity to struggling celebrities‚ who cannot afford their own wheels‚ maintaining their dignity by calling the unmarked cars for a ride to an event.

This did not go down well with everyone‚ as he was called to order for making jokes when an Uber driver died this week.