Wearing a camel jacket with a faux sheep trimming‚ ripped jeans and sandals‚ Dube hugged his knees as he crouched in the dock. He covered his face as photographers took pictures while he consulted with his state appointed lawyer during a short break.

The state did not oppose his bail as he was not considered to be a flight risk and had handed himself over with the help of his father who was also present in court.

His lawyer had requested that bail be set at R500 but the court viewed the crime as serious and set it at R1‚500.

He will return to court on September 14. But the state has set bail conditions that include him not interfering with state witnesses‚ not directly or indirectly contacting the complainant‚ going to her home‚ school or sending someone there.

The court heard that Dube was in an exam room when he had an argument with the complainant's sister and allegedly assaulted her. The two were separated by a teacher and the exam proceeded.