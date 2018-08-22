“These remarks do not represent who we are as an organisation nor as individuals who make up the organisation. As of today‚ procedures have been taken to ensure that our head office and all our ancillary sites will no longer use products and services provided by St George’s Fine Foods or any entity that is associated with Adam Catzavelos.”

This was the latest firm to cut ties after a video in which Catzavelos used the k-word while celebrating the fact that no black people were around him on a beach went viral. In it‚ he said: "Let me give you a weather forecast here: Blue skies‚ beautiful day‚ amazing sea and not one k****r in sight. F***ing heaven on earth."

He then pointed to the camera and said: "You cannot beat this. You cannot beat this."

It was not immediately clear whether Catzavelos was back in the country following his beach holiday. There was no movement on Wednesday outside his Johannesburg home where the gate remained firmly shut.