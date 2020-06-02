COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'I lost more than 7kg, clawed the skin of my index finger': South African stranded in Vietnam

June 2 2020 - 09:35

Drunk drivers, fatal car accidents and pedestrians knocked down on first day of level 3

As the country entered level 3 of the coronavirus lockdown on Monday, which saw millions of people returning to work, travel time restrictions being eased and liquor stores open for operation, Arrive Alive noted several incidents of arrests of drunk drivers and fatal road accidents.

In one incident, a motorist lost her life in a tragic accident in Ndwedwe Mission in KwaZulu-Natal. She had been travelling with five other people when the accident occurred.

Arrive Alive said members of the Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) rushed to the scene after receiving multiple calls from the public and family of the injured reporting the accident.