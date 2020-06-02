COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'I lost more than 7kg, clawed the skin of my index finger': South African stranded in Vietnam
June 2 2020 - 09:35
Drunk drivers, fatal car accidents and pedestrians knocked down on first day of level 3
As the country entered level 3 of the coronavirus lockdown on Monday, which saw millions of people returning to work, travel time restrictions being eased and liquor stores open for operation, Arrive Alive noted several incidents of arrests of drunk drivers and fatal road accidents.
In one incident, a motorist lost her life in a tragic accident in Ndwedwe Mission in KwaZulu-Natal. She had been travelling with five other people when the accident occurred.
Arrive Alive said members of the Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) rushed to the scene after receiving multiple calls from the public and family of the injured reporting the accident.
June 2 2020 - 09:14
Stranded South African describes debilitating anxiety amid no job, cash
He has clawed his index finger to a raw and bloody mess, contemplated suicide and broken down at the airport, but thanks to his fellow South Africans in Vietnam, Ruan van Niekerk is fighting to keep it together so he can see his family again.
The Jeffreys Bay resident, who was teaching English in Vietnam, spoke about the debilitating anxiety disorder he has developed, how he was surviving on one meal a day and the nightmare of not being able to return to SA because of lockdowns in both countries.
June 2 2020 - 08:29
WATCH | Joyful South Africans get ready to come home
A video of South Africans on a cruise ship singing for joy as they finally make their way back home has gone viral.
In it, more than 20 South Africans who are making their way home can be heard and seen singing loudly and proudly, as it's only a matter of time before returning to their loved ones.
So today we put our hearts into song... The Rainbow nation all together on board the Emerald Princess... South Africa...
June 2 2020 - 08:28
Over 100,000 grants of R350 paid out, nearly 1.6 million declined
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has paid 116,867 destitute South Africans a grant of R350.
A total of 1,597,127 applications have been disapproved since they have some or other means of income, said the agency.
“We have received approximately 13 million enquiries/applications about the temporary special Covid-19 SRD grant as at Monday, 25 May 2020. About 6.3 million of these were valid complete applications. The rest were either duplicate applications, incomplete, had inconsistent data, or were just pure enquiries”, said Busisiwe Memela, Sassa CEO.
Jube 2 2020 - 08:27
A very clean takeoff: airports back in action, but not taking any chances
Up to 28,000 passengers go through the Cape Town International Airport on a normal day.
But on Monday the huge facility’s parking lot and terminals were eerily deserted.
June 2 2020 - 07:10
IN MEMES | 'The most anticipated Monday in history': SA happy as booze ban lifted
As South Africans welcomed the easing of the lockdown to level 3 on Monday, the sale of alcohol seems to be the most celebrated aspect of this - at least judging by social media.
The sale of liquor is now permitted, following the ban that was introduced when the country went into lockdown on March 27.
As usual, South Africans didn’t miss an opportunity to share their humour with memes, expressing their excitement to be able to buy booze again.
This Monday was the most anticipated Monday in South African history #Liquorshops pic.twitter.com/gaOx5HkhMj— 🔥†Lenzo†Thee★Great★☆ (@LenzoTheeGreat) June 1, 2020
June 2 2020 - 07:15
Blues, booze and thieves with tunnel vision: welcome to level 3, SA
Millions returning to work, queues of jubilant drinkers, frustrated taxi commuters, dejected pupils, a deflated minister.
That was day one of level 3, folks.
June 2 2020 - 07:26
'We’d rather miss a grade than dig a grave'
Terrified moms and dads explain to Times Select why their kids won’t be going back to class.
And that's no matter what the minister says.