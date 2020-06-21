COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Looking better for bad hair days: salons open up under advanced level 3 lockdown
June 20 2020 - 8:00
PODCAST | Witnesses relive the day Collins Khosa died
In this episode of Boots on the ground: behind SA’s national lockdown, we speak to the witnesses and victims who were present when Collins Khosa died.
Listen to the shocking tale of assault and abduction here:
June 20 2020 - 7:00
Apartheid didn't defeat me, nor did Covid-19, says rugby legend
Apartheid's cruelty failed to break rugby legend Broadhurst Cona, and almost half a century later the 73-year-old's fighting spirit has seen off the coronavirus, too.
Cona, who was part of the black SA rugby squad in the 1970s, tested positive for Covid-19 at the end of April. He spent three weeks at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town.
June 20 2020 - 6:58
Looking better for bad hair days: salons open up under advanced level 3 lockdown
Like cigarettes and, until recently, alcohol, hairdressing has gone underground during the lockdown.
This week it will reopen officially amid “stringent safety requirements”, after minister of small business development Khumbudzo Ntshavheni gazetted protocols for the personal care services industry to curb Covid-19 on Friday. But for thousands of stylists it will mean only the end of their defiance.
June 20 2020 - 6:57
'They've been cool under a lot of pressure': Future doctors respond to Covid-19 call
Hundreds of future doctors are getting a real-life “crash course” in pandemic medicine after stepping in to help overwhelmed medical teams in SA’s hardest-hit cities.
Medical students from the universities of Cape Town, Stellenbosch, the Witwatersrand and KwaZulu-Natal are working long hours either fielding calls at disaster management centres, screening and testing, or conducting contact tracing.
June 20 2020 - 6:56
Government eased lockdown to stave off economic 'massacre' in tourism sector
President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of the reopening of a range of businesses this week followed warnings of a major jobs bloodbath in the stricken tourism industry.
Ramaphosa said on Wednesday the cabinet had decided to allow restaurants, hotels, casinos, movie theatres and other tourism facilities to resume operations under level 3 of the lockdown.
June 20 2020 - 6:55
Covid-19 relief: NPA freezes 28 bank accounts as huge UIF ‘fraud’ comes to light
Nearly R6m in Covid-19 relief funds - intended for 200 workers at risk of starvation - were diverted to one man in what Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) investigators are calling a glaring instance of fraud and money-laundering.
In what appears to be a manipulation of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) relief system that has given a lifeline to 3.6-million people, a large labour broker's Covid-19 Temporary Employment Relief Scheme (Ters) claim was allegedly paid to one man - Tshepang Phohole.