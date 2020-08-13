COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Nearly 30,000 SA health workers infected with Covid-19
August 13 2020 - 08:31
Coronavirus infection rate among health workers in SA is 5% — below global average
A total of 27,360 SA hospital workers — which include doctors, nurses, porters and other hospital staff — have contracted Covid-19 since the start of the outbreak.
Two-hundred-and-forty of them have died from the virus, the health ministry announced on Thursday.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize said data provided by the provinces had revealed that 21,333 of these infections — 78% — had been reported from employees in the public health sector.
August 13 2020 - 07:52
Mkhize mourns paediatric cardiologist Lungile Pepeta, who died from Covid-19
Health minister Zweli Mkhize has paid homage to the chairperson of the Council for Medical Schemes, Prof Lungile Pepeta, who died from Covid-19 related complications last week.
Pepeta had been appointed to the position in June after the death of the previous chairperson, Dr Clarence Mini, in May, who also succumbed to Covid-19.
“SA has lost one of her best sons — confident, knowledgeable, articulate and inspiring ... one of the top thinkers, a brilliant mind, an outstanding academic and a pioneering researcher.
“He was a visionary who held high hopes for our country and an innovator who always harboured dreams of a better SA and spent time figuring out strategies to take this nation to the future of his ideals,” Mkhize said.
August 13 2020 - 07:24
Nearly 30,000 SA health workers infected with Covid-19
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has revealed that 27,360 health workers have been infected with Covid-19 since February.
Health Care Workers that have Acquired COVID-19— Department of Health (@HealthZA) August 13, 2020
Total number of 27 360 health care workers were reported. 6027 (22%) were from the private sector and 21 333 (78%) were from the public sector.The overall infection rate is 5% which is well below the global average of 10% #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/PAK7v2gqyN
August 13 2020 - 07:15
Report to court shows departments face challenges in supplying school meals
The National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) is ready to implement on a full scale but due to fears of Covid-19, parents are not allowing pupils to collect the meals.
Long distances from schools also prevent pupils from coming to school to collect the meals and this affects the number of pupils benefiting from the programme.
These submissions are contained in an affidavit filed by department of basic education director-general Mathanzima Mweli in compliance with a judgment passed by the high court in Pretoria on July 22.
August 13 2020 - 06:32
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 20.62 million, death toll at 748,063
More than 20.62 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 748,063 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
-REUTERS
August 13 2020 - 06:00
SA far from safe, but signs of Covid-19 herd immunity are showing
It might take fewer infected people to achieve Covid-19 herd immunity than previously thought — and some spots in SA are already showing signs of this happening.
Herd immunity is when a disease can’t find new people to infect in a community because enough people have become immune. This comes about from many people having been infected and thus developing antibodies, or when enough people have been vaccinated so that transmission is properly interrupted.
With no vaccine in the mix yet, the antibody road to herd immunity has had scientists working non-stop to figure out the relationship between Covid-19 and how easily reinfection occurs.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 16 457 #COVID19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 2879 new cases. Regrettably, we report 259 more #COVID19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 11 010. Click the link to view the full report https://t.co/dpJYInfwjb pic.twitter.com/0xaeyK60lA— NICD (@nicd_sa) August 12, 2020