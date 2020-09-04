COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Recoveries now stand at 554,887
2,420 new Covid-19 infections and 174 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours according to stats released by health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.
September 04 2020 - 07:11
IN QUOTES | 'Clear signs' of abusing a flawed system: the AG speaks
Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu called on the government to take swift action against officials implicated in corruption and fraud relating to the Covid-19 relief package.
September 04 2020 - 07:07
Special needs pupils return to classes without desks or windows
Education department says previous contractor was fired for non-performance
September 04 2020 - 06:16
Will my Covid-19 mask protect me against seasonal allergies?
Health authorities around the globe have touted the use of face masks to protect against Covid-19, but can they also protect against hay fever?
September 04 2020 - 06:00
SA's first 'police hospital' opens for Covid-19 patients in Pretoria
The doors have officially opened at SA's first “police hospital”.
The 160-bed facility will first be used for women and men in blue who have contracted Covid-19. The disease has already claimed the lives of 193 officers.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 20 380 #COVID19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 2420 new cases. Regrettably, we report 174 more #COVID19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 14 563. Click the link to view the full report https://t.co/FepSfEIbWz pic.twitter.com/1GETAIod8G— NICD (@nicd_sa) September 3, 2020