COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Recoveries now stand at 554,887

2,420 new Covid-19 infections and 174 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours according to stats released by health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

04 September 2020 - 07:29 By TimesLIVE
Government workers wearing protective suits carry a mock-up of a coffin of a Covid-19 victim to warn people about the dangers of the disease as the outbreak continues in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 28, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

September 04 2020 - 07:11

IN QUOTES | 'Clear signs' of abusing a flawed system: the AG speaks

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu called on the government to take swift action against officials implicated in corruption and fraud relating to the Covid-19 relief package.

September 04 2020 - 07:07

Special needs pupils return to classes without desks or windows

Education department says previous contractor was fired for non-performance

September 04 2020 - 06:16

Will my Covid-19 mask protect me against seasonal allergies?

Health authorities around the globe have touted the use of face masks to protect against Covid-19, but can they also protect against hay fever?

September 04 2020 - 06:00

SA's first 'police hospital' opens for Covid-19 patients in Pretoria

The doors have officially opened at SA's first “police hospital”.

The 160-bed facility will first be used for women and men in blue who have contracted Covid-19. The disease has already claimed the lives of 193 officers.

