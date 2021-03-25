South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid-19 has set back alarmingly the fight against TB, says WHO

25 March 2021 - 09:32 By TimesLIVE
South Africa is one of the worst affected countries by Covid-19 disruptions, with the latest report by the World Health Organisation showing that TB testing dropped by almost half in 2020 alone.
South Africa is one of the worst affected countries by Covid-19 disruptions, with the latest report by the World Health Organisation showing that TB testing dropped by almost half in 2020 alone.
Image: 123RF/ktsdesign

March 25 2021 - 09:30

Covid-19 has set back alarmingly the fight against TB, says WHO

The year 2020 has become synonymous with Covid-19, as the pandemic swept throughout the globe. But a new report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has painted a bleak picture about the affect that the pandemic has had on tuberculosis control efforts.

The affect was particularly severe in high-burden countries such as SA, where TB testing alone had dropped by almost 50%.

Most read

  1. Clicks to lay formal complaint after man in traditional dress told to leave ... South Africa
  2. Overgrown lawns, soaring utility bills: Madiba home decays into ghost house News
  3. Pretoria attorney to appear in court over SAPS tender fraud South Africa
  4. Queen Mantfombi made regent of Zulu nation as three months of mourning is ... South Africa
  5. ‘This is completely unacceptable’: Lesufi and Ndlozi condemn video of teacher ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Bail will spark more protests': Cops accused of killing Ntumba remain in ...
From 'shut up' to 'sit down!', Gordhan's cross examination gets heated at state ...
X