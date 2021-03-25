COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid-19 has set back alarmingly the fight against TB, says WHO

March 25 2021 - 09:30

Covid-19 has set back alarmingly the fight against TB, says WHO

The year 2020 has become synonymous with Covid-19, as the pandemic swept throughout the globe. But a new report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has painted a bleak picture about the affect that the pandemic has had on tuberculosis control efforts.

The affect was particularly severe in high-burden countries such as SA, where TB testing alone had dropped by almost 50%.