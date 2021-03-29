Ndebele attire wrap: from viral video to Human Rights Commission intervention

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will on Monday hold a meeting with the owners of Boulders Shopping Centre in Midrand to address concerns around last week’s incident when Ndebele activist Thando Mahlangu was asked to leave the centre.

The incident was recorded in a video that went viral on social media. In it, the mall manager tells Mahlangu his traditional Ndebele outfit is inappropriate and he doesn't “condone this at my mall”.

The video was met with wide-ranging condemnation and calls for accountability.

Here is a wrap of what happened:

Video and response by Clicks: March 24

A video of a man in Ndebele traditional attire being asked to leave a Clicks store went viral last Wednesday. In a back and forth interaction, the man later identified as the centre manager tells Mahlangu he is dressed inappropriately and must leave the mall.

“It’s a public place,” he said.

Mahlangu asked: “You’re telling me I’m not allowed to wear African [attire] in Africa?”

Clicks issued a statement via its official Twitter page and said their store manager intervened and asked the centre manager to leave. It said Mahlangu was allowed to continue shopping.

Centre manager responds: March 25

In a statement from Friday, the manager said Mahlangu was asked to leave the centre because his underwear indecently exposed him. He said he had received complaints from other shoppers.

He assured the public the mall does not discriminate nor deny entrance based on one’s outfit.

The National House of Traditional Leaders condemned the incident and called for tolerance and unity among South Africans.

It also lodged formal complaints with the CRL Rights Commission, the SA Human Rights Commission, the management of Boulders Shopping Centre in Midrand and Clicks.