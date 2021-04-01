COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA recorded 1,422 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours
April 01 2021 - 09:57
Russia registers world's first Covid-19 vaccine for animals
Russia has registered the world’s first vaccine against Covid-19 for animals, the country’s agriculture safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said on Wednesday after tests showed it generated antibodies against the virus in dogs, cats, foxes and mink.
Mass production of the vaccine, called Carnivac-Cov, will start in April.
The World Health Organisation has expressed concern over the transmission of the virus between humans and animals. The regulator said the vaccine would be able to protect vulnerable species and thwart viral mutations.
April 01 2021 - 09:30
Million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines to arrive in April, says Zweli Mkhize
A million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines will arrive in SA in April, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday morning.
Mkhize said the country will receive a further 900,000 vaccines in May and June.
“The numbers will start increasing from July onwards,” he said during an interview on Morning Live.
April 01 2021 - 09:03
Peak of French Covid-19 wave could be within 10 days - Veran
France could hit the peak of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in seven to 10 days with the new restrictive measures announced on Wednesday by French President Emmanuel Macron, Health Minister Olivier Veran told France Inter radio.
Macron ordered France into its third national lockdown and said schools would close for three weeks as he sought to push back the third wave of Covid-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals.
"We could reach a peak of the epidemic in seven to 10 days if all goes according to plan", Veran said."
Then we need two extra weeks to reach a peak in intensive care units (ICUs) that could occur at the end of April."
Daily new Covid-19 infections in France have doubled since February to average nearly 40,000. The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care breached 5,000 this week, exceeding the peak hit during the six-week second lockdown enforced late last year.
Reuters
April 01 2021 - 07:00
National Arts Council hauled to court as artists continue to picket
Apparent failures to help artists hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic has left the sector outraged. Numerous protests, including an unprecedented month-long sit-in by frustrated artists at the NAC offices in Johannesburg, have taken place.
April 01 2021 - 07:00
France goes into a third national lockdown
President Emmanuel Macron ordered France into its third national lockdown and said schools would close for three weeks as he sought to push back a third wave of Covid-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals.
April 01 2021 - 06:42
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 24,300
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 24,300 to 2,833,173, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.
The reported death toll rose by 201 to 76,543, the tally showed.
Reuters
April 01 2021 - 06:15
Australia lifts Brisbane lockdown in time for Easter as Covid cases dwindle
Australia ended a lockdown of its third-biggest city Brisbane on Thursday, just in time for Easter holidays, as only one new locally transmitted Covid-19 case in Queensland state eased fears of a widespread outbreak.
Video and photos on social media showed people wearing masks checking in at cafes and restaurants for lunch or having beer at bars as Brisbane emerged from its three-day snap lockdown at noon local time (0200 GMT).
Residents are, however, still required to wear masks in public and some social distancing restrictions will remain in place, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said earlier in the day as she announced the easing of curbs.
"We are expecting a very good Easter," Palaszczuk said, even as she cautioned that the state was "not out of the woods yet".
Queensland is a popular destination for domestic travellers over the Easter break and subsequent school term holidays.
"I'm asking Queenslanders for the next two weeks if we all do the right thing, we can get through this together," Palaszczuk said at a televised briefing.
Reuters
April 01 2021 - 06:10
India opens up immunisation to more people, vaccine exports to dwindle
India opened up its coronavirus inoculation programme to people above 45 on Thursday as infections surge, which will delay vaccine exports from the world's biggest maker of the drug.
The country, with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases after the United States and Brazil, has so far injected 64 million doses and exported nearly as many.
This has raised criticism at home as India's per-capita vaccination figure is much lower than many countries.
The government has previously said that people over 45 can register for inoculation from April 1.
India initially focused on front-like workers, the elderly and those suffering from other health conditions, unlike some richer countries that have made all their adults eligible to get inoculated.
Reuters
April 01 2021 - 06:00
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 34 513 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 1 422 new cases, which represents a 4% positivity rate. A further 58 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 52 846 to date. Read more here: https://t.co/P40xSitXMx pic.twitter.com/OF5GKORKz5— NICD (@nicd_sa) March 31, 2021