COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | US to authorize Pfizer vaccine for teens

May 04 2021 - 09:14
SA allocates an extra R4bn for Covid-19 vaccines, social distress grant
SA has allocated an extra R4bn to buy Covid-19 vaccines and extend a special distress grant to thousands of people hit by the pandemic, in a Special Appropriation Bill tabled by the finance minister on Tuesday.
May 04 2021 - 07:27
US to authorize Pfizer vaccine for teens, NYT reports
The New York Times reported that the U.S. FDA is preparing to authorize Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for Americans as young as 12 by early next week.
May 04 2021 - 07:20
Opposition chief calls for national lockdown as India's coronavirus cases cross 20 million
Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi called for a nationwide lockdown as the country's tally of coronavirus infections surged past 20 million on Tuesday, becoming the second nation after the United States to pass the grim milestone.
India's deadly second wave of infections, the world's biggest surge in coronavirus infections, has seen it take just over four months to add 10 million cases, versus more than 10 months for its first 10 million. Currently, the country has 3.45 million active cases.
On Tuesday, India reported 357,229 new cases over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose 3,449 for a toll of 222,408, health ministry data showed.
Medical experts say actual numbers in India could be five to 10 times higher than those reported."
The only way to stop the spread of Corona now is a full lockdown... GOI’s inaction is killing many innocent people," Congress MP Gandhi said on Twitter, referring to the Government of India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is reluctant to impose a national lockdown due to the economic fall out, yet several states have imposed various social restrictions.
The surge in cases of the highly infectious Indian variant of Covid-19 has swamped the health system, drained supplies of medical oxygen vital for survival for those infected, and seen patients dying in ambulances and carparks outside hospitals.
Rows of funeral pyres in parks and carparks cremate the overflow of corpses.
India has postponed exams for trainee doctors and nurses in a desperate effort to fight the infections sweeping across the world's second-most populous country.
May 04 2021 - 07:00
May 04 2021 - 06:30
Most Covid business capacity limits to end in New York region on May 19
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will lift most of their coronavirus capacity restrictions on businesses, including retail stores, food services and gyms, beginning on May 19, the governors of the three states said on Monday.
May 04 2021 - 06:00
Half of South Africans gained weight as they stress ate through all the Covid-19 bad news
According to a national survey conducted in the past two months among almost 2,000 South African adults, 43% of respondents attributed their change in eating habits to stress and anxiety over what the future holds, 42% said being confined to their homes led to more snacking and impulsive eating, and 28% simply ate out of boredom.
