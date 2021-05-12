COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | With two variants of concern in SA, should government impose tighter lockdown rules?
May 12 2021 - 09:44
Triple-mutant Covid variant from India is now a potential global health risk
A WHO official said Monday it is reclassifying the highly contagious triple-mutant Covid variant spreading in India as a "variant of concern" at the global level. Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead for Covid-19, said the agency will provide more details in its situation report Tuesday.
May 12 2021 - 09:33
Pfizer asks UK regulator to approve vaccine for teenagers
Pfizer Inc has submitted data on its Covid-19 vaccine among 12- to 15-year olds to Britain's health regulator, a company spokesman said on Tuesday, paving the way for its authorization to inoculate children in the country.
May 12 2021 - 08:17
As Covid-19 ravages India, a slum succeeds in turning the tide
Farhana Shaikh used to recoil in disgust when she went to the communal toilet in Dharavi. But since the pandemic struck, efforts to fight Covid-19 have dramatically improved public sanitation in one of Asia's largest slums.
May 12 2021 - 08:00
Brazil suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine in pregnant women nationally after death
Brazil's federal government on Tuesday nationally suspended the vaccination of pregnant women with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 shot, after an expectant mother in Rio de Janeiro died from a stroke possibly related to the inoculation.
May 12 2021 - 07:56
Exchange between Sen. Rand Paul and Dr. Anthony Fauci
Dr. Anthony Fauci categorically denied a notion raised by Republican Senator Rand Paul that his agency funded research trying to create advanced viruses in a Chinese laboratory
May 12 2021 - 06:12
SA nurses struggle as we celebrate their special day
Never in recent history has there been a time more important to look back and appreciate nurse Florence Nightingale, who discovered the link between disease and healthcare, from the cleanliness of wards to the food and quality of the air patients received.
On Wednesday, the world recognises Nightingale's birthday, May 12, as International Nurses Day.
The International Council of Nurses (ICN) announced the theme for International Nurses Day 2021 (#IND2021) as “A Vision for Future Healthcare”. The overarching theme for this day in recent years has been, and will again this year be: “Nurses: A Voice to Lead”.