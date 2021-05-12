COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | With two variants of concern in SA, should government impose tighter lockdown rules?

May 12 2021 - 06:12

SA nurses struggle as we celebrate their special day

Never in recent history has there been a time more important to look back and appreciate nurse Florence Nightingale, who discovered the link between disease and healthcare, from the cleanliness of wards to the food and quality of the air patients received.

On Wednesday, the world recognises Nightingale's birthday, May 12, as International Nurses Day.

The International Council of Nurses (ICN) announced the theme for International Nurses Day 2021 (#IND2021) as “A Vision for Future Healthcare”. The overarching theme for this day in recent years has been, and will again this year be: “Nurses: A Voice to Lead”.