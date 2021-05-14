COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Vaccines aren't being distributed equitably, putting vulnerable & healthcare workers at risk: Ghebreyesus
May 14 2021 - 11:37
Covid-19 vaccine rollout will begin at private sector sites on May 24
The next stage of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout starts on Monday at state facilities, while those hoping to get the jab at private sector sites will need to wait another week.
This is according to an update from the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) and shared by the Gauteng health department.
People older than 60 and health workers are eligible for this imminent phase.
Under the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Sisonke Protocol, 455,169 health workers had been vaccinated by late Thursday.
Origins of Covid-19 need to be investigated further, leading scientists say
The origin of the novel coronavirus is still unclear and there is not yet enough evidence to say conclusively if it occurred naturally or was caused by a laboratory leak, a group of leading scientists said in a letter.
The novel coronavirus, which emerged in China in late 2019, has killed 3.34 million people, cost the world trillions of dollars in lost income and upended daily life for billions of people.
“More investigation is still needed to determine the origin of the pandemic,” said the 18 scientists, including Ravindra Gupta, a clinical microbiologist at the University of Cambridge and Jesse Bloom, who studies the evolution of viruses at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.
India's Covid-19 cases above 24 million as mutant spreads across globe
The number of recorded Covid-19 infections in India climbed above 24 million on Friday amid reports that the highly transmissible coronavirus mutant first detected in the country was spreading across the globe.
The Indian B.1.617 variant of the virus has been found in cases in eight countries of the Americas, including Canada and the United States, said Jairo Mendez, a WHO infectious diseases expert.
People infected by the variant included travellers in Panama and Argentina who had arrived from India or Europe. In the Caribbean, cases of the Indian variant have been detected in Aruba, Dutch St Maarten and the French department of Guadeloupe.
SA not in third wave yet, says NICD — but here are provinces at risk
New Covid-19 data released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) shows infections rising in parts of SA.
The NICD is a division of the national health laboratory service and according to the institute, SA has not entered a new wave.
Vaccines aren't being distributed equitably, putting the vulnerable and healthcare workers at risk: Tedros Ghebreyesus
#COVID19 can only be defeated if we cooperate.— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 13, 2021
Vaccines aren't being distributed equitably. Vaccination hasn't begun in many developing countries. #HealthWorkers & vulnerable people remain at risk in those places.
Together, to save lives & livelihoods everywhere. #VaccinEquity pic.twitter.com/RctnwCkPpR