COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'WHO stands with India and all countries in confronting Covid-19': Ghebreyesus
30 May 2021 - 06:00
May 30 2021 - 09:28
SA records 4,515 new Covid-19 cases
SA recorded 4,515 Covid-19 cases in the past 24-hour cycle and 70 deaths.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize said the total number of those vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme stood at 479,768 and those vaccinated under Phase two was 418,187.
The number of South Africans who received the Pfizer vaccine first dose is 898,955.
May 30 2021 - 06:00
'WHO stands with India and all countries in confronting Covid-19': Ghebreyesus
.@WHO stands with #India and all countries in confronting the #COVID19 challenge. We are helping fill the gaps in oxygen supplies, providing more diagnostics tests and supporting overstretched health workers.— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 28, 2021
We must #ACTogether. https://t.co/e4tHIEqkfL
