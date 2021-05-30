COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'WHO stands with India and all countries in confronting Covid-19': Ghebreyesus

May 30 2021 - 09:28

SA records 4,515 new Covid-19 cases

SA recorded 4,515 Covid-19 cases in the past 24-hour cycle and 70 deaths.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said the total number of those vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme stood at 479,768 and those vaccinated under Phase two was 418,187.

The number of South Africans who received the Pfizer vaccine first dose is 898,955.