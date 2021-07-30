South Africa

Mixed reactions as former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu is released on bail

30 July 2021 - 13:05
Former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu at the Randburg magistrate's court.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The Randburg magistrate's court's decision to grant bail to former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu has received mixed reactions from social media users.

Some have criticised the justice system, saying his arrest was wrongful, while others have accused him of “chasing clout” by vocalising his support for former president Jacob Zuma.

Mchunu was allegedly one of the “key suspects” in instigating the unrest that erupted in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng after Zuma's imprisonment earlier this month. Other suspects include Patriotic Alliance member Bruce Nimmerhoudt, ANC ward councillor Clarence Tabane and Sbusiso Mavuso.

Mchunu handed himself over to the authorities last Monday and appeared in court on charges of incitement to commit public violence. He was remanded in police custody until his two appearances on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

TimesLIVE reported that the state opposed Mchunu's bail, saying he evaded police five times before handing himself over. Mchunu's lawyers said the state had no evidence showing their client had incited the unrest and assured the court he would not interfere with witnesses if released. 

Magistrate Gayle Pretorius granted Mchunu bail of R2,000 with conditions, including that he doesn't leave Durban unless he is attending his court case in Johannesburg.

Here are some of the reactions: 

