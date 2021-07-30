Mixed reactions as former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu is released on bail
The Randburg magistrate's court's decision to grant bail to former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu has received mixed reactions from social media users.
Some have criticised the justice system, saying his arrest was wrongful, while others have accused him of “chasing clout” by vocalising his support for former president Jacob Zuma.
Mchunu was allegedly one of the “key suspects” in instigating the unrest that erupted in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng after Zuma's imprisonment earlier this month. Other suspects include Patriotic Alliance member Bruce Nimmerhoudt, ANC ward councillor Clarence Tabane and Sbusiso Mavuso.
Mchunu handed himself over to the authorities last Monday and appeared in court on charges of incitement to commit public violence. He was remanded in police custody until his two appearances on Wednesday and Thursday this week.
TimesLIVE reported that the state opposed Mchunu's bail, saying he evaded police five times before handing himself over. Mchunu's lawyers said the state had no evidence showing their client had incited the unrest and assured the court he would not interfere with witnesses if released.
Magistrate Gayle Pretorius granted Mchunu bail of R2,000 with conditions, including that he doesn't leave Durban unless he is attending his court case in Johannesburg.
Here are some of the reactions:
Anisiyeka ngalomjitna what a useless clout chaser Ngizwe Mchunu is https://t.co/KaylgK7TNk— Charlie3stacks (@Chester_Ngobese) July 30, 2021
#NgizweMchunu was arrested because he is Zulu is the silliest thing I have heard on Twitter this week. pic.twitter.com/gCy6nZwzUh— Mthiyane (@SifisoMdladla) July 29, 2021
The State has abused its powers with the #NgizweMchunu case 😡😡😡— Mbongiseni Mbatha (@Mbatha10) July 29, 2021
Earlier today with Ngizwe Mchunu, his 3 wives, her blood sisters, Duduzile Zuma @DZumaSambudla and myself. It was a great moment indeed and justice was served. Ngizwe Mchunu continues to be resolute even after his release from prison, today. Azikhale #NgizweMchunu #FreeJacobZuma pic.twitter.com/ghjURZweiH— Bonginkosi Khanyile (@Khanyile_BG) July 29, 2021
I salute #NgizweMchunu for standing for the truth, no prison changed his spirit and support for #FreeJacobZumaNow and injustices happening in the country by judiciary and law enforcement agencies. The man is still calling for Zuma to be released, usamile ekutheni Ay’khale 🗡.— Azania (@AzaniaIzweLethu) July 30, 2021
One lesson learnt from the #NgizweMchunu case is that if we are not careful, those in power will abuse every organ of the State to victimise those they perceive to be a threat to their power. Clearly, Mchunu NEVER incited violence, yet the Hawks & NPA went for him. #NgizweMchunu— Sihle Mavuso (@NewsBotZA) July 29, 2021