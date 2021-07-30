Mixed reactions as former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu is released on bail

The Randburg magistrate's court's decision to grant bail to former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu has received mixed reactions from social media users.

Some have criticised the justice system, saying his arrest was wrongful, while others have accused him of “chasing clout” by vocalising his support for former president Jacob Zuma.

Mchunu was allegedly one of the “key suspects” in instigating the unrest that erupted in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng after Zuma's imprisonment earlier this month. Other suspects include Patriotic Alliance member Bruce Nimmerhoudt, ANC ward councillor Clarence Tabane and Sbusiso Mavuso.