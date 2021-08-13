COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Biden blasts 'political dispute' over masking students

August 13 2021 - 09:39

Vaccinated people urged to report all severe side-effects

If you experience adverse effects after the Covid-19 vaccine, report them and seek treatment.

That was the plea on Friday from Prof Hannelie Meyer, the head of the SA Vaccination and Immunisation Centre (Savic) at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Pretoria.

“People should seek treatment when they experience symptoms of concern and they should not assume that these symptoms are reactions to the vaccines,” said Meyer.