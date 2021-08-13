COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Biden blasts 'political dispute' over masking students
August 13 2021 - 09:39
Vaccinated people urged to report all severe side-effects
If you experience adverse effects after the Covid-19 vaccine, report them and seek treatment.
That was the plea on Friday from Prof Hannelie Meyer, the head of the SA Vaccination and Immunisation Centre (Savic) at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Pretoria.
“People should seek treatment when they experience symptoms of concern and they should not assume that these symptoms are reactions to the vaccines,” said Meyer.
August 13 2021 - 09:38
1976 student uprising leader Dan Sechaba Montsitsi has died
Dan Sechaba Montsitsi has died after Covid-19 complications.
Minister of health Dr Joe Phaahla announced the 1976 struggle hero's death on Friday morning.
Phaahla was speaking at a media briefing on government efforts in the fight against Covid-19 and the national vaccination rollout programme.
August 13 2021 - 08:48
Covid-19 state of disaster extended to mid-September
Co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has gazetted the extension of the National State of Disaster on Covid-19 until September 15.
“The extension takes into account the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state and all other roleplayers to mitigate against the impact of the disaster on lives and livelihoods,” said her office.
August 13 2021 - 08:38
Third wave ebbing but no chance of easing lockdown, says Joe Phaahla
There is no prospect of the Covid-19 lockdown being eased in the near future, health minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday.
Even though the third wave of the local outbreak is in decline, Phaahla told a media briefing that SA remains “far from comfort”.
“This is no time to release restrictions and we will not be recommending a relaxation of the restrictions at this stage,” he said.
August 13 2021 - 08:00
Moya App hits back at Sassa's R350 grant applications warning
The company behind the popular Moya App has responded to the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) warning against using the app, saying it is trying to help with data-free access to the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant application website.
The app came under the spotlight this week when Sassa told applicants the app is not an authorised channel to apply for the grant or follow up on applications, and urged users to instead use its channels, including the Sassa website and social media pages.
Gour Lentell, CEO of Datafree Africa, which develops and operates the Moya App, told TimesLIVE the company never claimed that Moya is an official Sassa application.
August 13 2021 - 07:00
Men the focus as Gauteng worries about slow vaccine uptake
The Gauteng government says it will embark on an outreach programme focusing on men, to encourage them to vaccinate as fewer men are getting the jab than women.
“We are concerned that men are not vaccinating as we would like them to. The provincial government will have an outreach programme that targets men,” said provincial government spokesman Vuyo Mhaga.
He said the government would be using mobile clinics to assist with vaccinating old people and increase the number of sites and vaccinators.
August 13 2021 - 07:00
I have just tested positive for Covid-19, how do I self-isolate safely?
Self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 remains a highly recommended and effective measure to help prevent or minimise chances of spreading the virus to those around you.
“If you work closely with a person with Covid-19, you will need to self-quarantine for 10 days because you have had high-risk exposure. High-risk exposure means you had direct, close contact for more than 15 minutes with someone who tested positive for Covid-19 and you did not wear protective cloth masks,” said the NICD.
August 13 2021 - 06:05
US FDA authorizes Covid-19 vaccine boosters for the immunocompromised
The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc for people with compromised immune systems.
A few other countries, such as Israel and Germany, plan to or have already administered the third shot to avoid another crisis due to the contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Scientists are still divided over the broad use of Covid-19 vaccine boosters among those without underlying problems as benefits of the boosters remain undetermined.
August 13 2021 - 06:00
Biden blasts 'political dispute' over masking students
President Biden slammed the politicization of mask-wearing for children in schools, saying ‘it's about keeping our children safe,’ as Republican governors in Florida and Texas clashed with local officials who are resisting their orders banning mask mandate.
