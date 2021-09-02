COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Some Covid-19 variants spread faster, including Delta': WHO
September 02 2021 - 08:20
Rental market showing signs of life after Covid-19 slowdown
When Covid-19 hit, the rental market took a battering, with many tenants seeking refuge with families and friends as income dwindled in protracted lockdowns.
But the market is showing signs of recovery, and by the second quarter of 2021 more than 80% of residential tenants were in good standing - compared to only 73.5% in the second quarter of 2020, according the latest TPN residential rental monitor.
With the unemployment rate reaching a record high in the second quarter of this year, according to the report, affordability remains under pressure for many tenants and above-inflation increases by municipalities hasn’t made this any easier.
September 02 2021 - 08:15
Sassa lost R11m after thousands improperly benefited from the R350 grant
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) lost about R11m after 31,955 people improperly benefited from the Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant, the agency told the parliamentary select committee on health and social services.
Sassa executive for grants administration Dianne Dunkerley told the committee that the agency investigated all beneficiaries after it emerged from a March report by the auditor-general that 67,000 people may have benefited from the grant even though they were not entitled to it, while some were overpaid.
Dunkerley told the committee the agency stopped these payments to prevent any further loss of money.
September 02 2021 - 07:55
Is it safe to get the vaccine if you are allergic to eggs?
The Covid-19 vaccine is safe for most people, including those who are allergic to foods such as eggs.
According to the national health department, the vaccine does not contain egg proteins and is therefore safe to get.
However, those who have such allergies may be asked to stay at the vaccination centre a little longer for observation.
September 02 2021 - 07:53
Teacher abandons strict observance of Covid-19 protocols to resuscitate pupil
Social distancing and sanitising are probably the most popular words since the arrival of Covid-19. But for a Western Cape physical education teacher, Daniella Williams, adhering to Covid-19 protocols had to momentarily take a back seat after one of her pupils at Hoërskool Grabouw High School collapsed.
“There were two choices to make. It was either keeping Covid-19 protocols or save a life, and I couldn’t let a little girl die in my hands. As I held her in my hands, running from the field to the office, I could feel her breathing getting very shallow and her eyelids had started turning whitish. I thought maybe she had a heart attack,” she said.
“I asked myself 'do I risk possibly getting Covid-19 or bring this little girl back to life?' That’s when I decided to pull down my mask and I started blowing air really hard into her nostrils. When I saw her trying to open her eyes after I did this a few times I kept on blowing to resuscitate her until she started whispering to me. She told me that she couldn’t open her eyes, and that she had asthma.”
September 02 2021 - 05:30
'Some Covid-19 variants spread faster, including Delta': WHO
