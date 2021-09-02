COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Some Covid-19 variants spread faster, including Delta': WHO

September 02 2021 - 08:20

Rental market showing signs of life after Covid-19 slowdown

When Covid-19 hit, the rental market took a battering, with many tenants seeking refuge with families and friends as income dwindled in protracted lockdowns.

But the market is showing signs of recovery, and by the second quarter of 2021 more than 80% of residential tenants were in good standing - compared to only 73.5% in the second quarter of 2020, according the latest TPN residential rental monitor.

With the unemployment rate reaching a record high in the second quarter of this year, according to the report, affordability remains under pressure for many tenants and above-inflation increases by municipalities hasn’t made this any easier.