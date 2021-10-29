They told us ‘you’re going to die tonight’: Hijack victim speaks about her ordeal and rescue

Melisa Jayram said she was having sleepless nights since the incident. She let Naidoo speak for the rest of the victims.

Jayram said they were going to receive counselling.

Naidoo said Tracker had been calling but luckily the number came up as ‘private number’ on her phone so the hijackers did not know Tracker knew there was a problem.

Tracker Connect COO Duma Ngcobo said they were glad they could assist.

He said the company had seen one of the vehicles stationary in the area and Grobbler was near the scene so he went to investigate.

“When he approached,” Ngcobo said, “he saw a firearm in use and upon seeing us, they ran.”

Ngcobo said they had noticed a pattern of hijackings where victims were held hostage, instead of being dumped, and were extorted for money, card pins and other assets.

Buddy system, tech aids

“My advice is for drivers to remain vigilant and know your surroundings. Criminals will often take advantage of drivers with lapses in concentration. You could show this by stopping too close to another vehicle.

“Use tools to help you. We have a route tracker so family can follow your vehicle. Let people know where you are and when you expect to arrive.

“This won't necessarily prevent every hijacking so if you are hijacked, act calm and co-operate. Take instructions and don’t make sudden movements which could compromise your life. In these instances people can be frightened so act calm. In many hijackings there is no harm to the victim.”

On Thursday TimesLIVE was contacted by another victim who experienced the same modus operandi in the same area. He was a truck driver who had seen Naidoo’s social media post about her experience.

‘I had an R4 rifle pointed at my head as I was kneeling ’

Two weeks ago on Friday, Lioso Balareae, 34, was making his way back to Johannesburg after a delivery in Villiers.

“Two men in a Golf 7 GTi stopped me at 8pm with lights and sirens on the N3 near the Benoni on-ramp.”

Balareae is from Thembisa and works for a cold chain company in Boksburg.

“I wasn’t scared because we are usually pulled over. The car was marked and the men wore bulletproof vests. They carried large high-caliber weapons. They scanned my licence disk so I had no reason not to believe they were police.”

Balareae was tied with his shoelaces, assaulted with a rifle, and put into the boot of the Golf.

He had spoken to Naidoo and told TimesLIVE that after talking to her, he realised he had been taken a few hundred metres from where she was held. He said it was close to Zonke landfill.

After the ordeal the hijackers left him on his belly with their overalls covering his body.

When it was safe Balareae got up and walked to where he saw lights. A security guard helped him and called police.

He said he still has sleepless nights.

“At some point I had an R4 rifle pointed at my head as I was kneeling down. My advice is, if you are not feeling safe and you get flashed by police drive slowly to a police station or a petrol station. Don’t stop.”

In May TimesLIVE spoke to a mother and son who had very similar experiences to Naidoo and Balareae. They were also pulled over by men in police uniform, hijacked and left in a veld.

