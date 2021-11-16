WATCH | State mulls exhumation of Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu’s son

Williams was the prosecutor who delivered a solid case during the former Thembisa policewoman’s trial, which was concluded earlier this month. The court sentenced Ndlovu to six life terms for killing six of her relatives.

Regarding Jaunty’s matter, the investigator in the case, Sgt Keshi Benneth Mabunda, explained that an organ taken from Jaunty for toxicology testing after his death had lain untested in a lab from 2008 until 2019.

It was only tested when Mabunda inquired about the results. Nothing out of the ordinary was found.

“We don’t know whether the reason they could not find traces of any toxins was because of how long the organ had been left there. Maybe with the time gone by, the poison has dissolved. We have consulted with professors who said the best thing to do to determine Jaunty’s cause of death may be to exhume his body,’’ Mabunda said.

After Jaunty’s death, Mabunda said, a docket was opened at the same police station where Ndlovu worked.

When Mabunda began looking into the deaths of Ndlovu’s relatives, Jaunty’s inquest docket, however, was nowhere to be found.