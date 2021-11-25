COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SIU guns for ‘inflated’ profits of Gauteng Covid school cleaning firms

November 25 2021 - 06:20

How to beat the pandemic? Collaborate fairly and do it now

Almost two years in, and the Covid inferno still burns. Several countries are witnessing a fifth wave of high transmission. Others are recording their highest daily case numbers since the pandemic began. Low- and middle-income countries — where vaccination rates are often very low — are seeing substantial numbers of deaths.

The trends are seen both in nations with adequate doses of vaccine and in those with tight supplies. Many of the latter are in Africa, where more than 97% of the population still hasn’t been immunised. These countries cannot get the vaccine they need because supply commitments from manufacturers are not coming through as planned. They can get vaccines to their people but simply do not have enough doses to meet the need.