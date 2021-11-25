South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SIU guns for ‘inflated’ profits of Gauteng Covid school cleaning firms

25 November 2021 - 06:00 By TimesLIVE
Almost two years in, and the Covid inferno still burns. Several countries are witnessing a fifth wave of high transmission.
Image: GROUND UP/ Ashraf Hendricks/ File photo

November 25 2021 - 07:00

Will I get a shopping voucher if I get vaccinated?

Citizens aged 50 and above who take the vaccine are rewarded with a R100 grocery voucher after receiving their jab.

The Vooma vaccination voucher initiative was introduced by the health department this month to ensure that as many people aged 50 and older get vaccinated ahead of the fourth Covid-19 wave. 

November 25 2021 - 06:20

How to beat the pandemic? Collaborate fairly and do it now

Almost two years in, and the Covid inferno still burns. Several countries are witnessing a fifth wave of high transmission. Others are recording their highest daily case numbers since the pandemic began. Low- and middle-income countries — where vaccination rates are often very low — are seeing substantial numbers of deaths.

The trends are seen both in nations with adequate doses of vaccine and in those with tight supplies. Many of the latter are in Africa, where more than 97% of the population still hasn’t been immunised. These countries cannot get the vaccine they need because supply commitments from manufacturers are not coming through as planned. They can get vaccines to their people but simply do not have enough doses to meet the need.

November 25 2021 - 06:15

SIU guns for ‘inflated’ profits of Gauteng Covid school cleaning firms

Tribunal hears how a range of companies not on database for cleaning and sanitation benefited from bloated contracts

November 25 2021 - 06:00

TOM EATON | Facing vaxx: Covid numbers don’t lie — vaccines save lives

As the fourth wave approaches there are 16.8-million doses of the vaccine here in SA just waiting to save lives

