COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SIU guns for ‘inflated’ profits of Gauteng Covid school cleaning firms
November 25 2021 - 07:00
Will I get a shopping voucher if I get vaccinated?
Citizens aged 50 and above who take the vaccine are rewarded with a R100 grocery voucher after receiving their jab.
The Vooma vaccination voucher initiative was introduced by the health department this month to ensure that as many people aged 50 and older get vaccinated ahead of the fourth Covid-19 wave.
November 25 2021 - 06:20
How to beat the pandemic? Collaborate fairly and do it now
Almost two years in, and the Covid inferno still burns. Several countries are witnessing a fifth wave of high transmission. Others are recording their highest daily case numbers since the pandemic began. Low- and middle-income countries — where vaccination rates are often very low — are seeing substantial numbers of deaths.
The trends are seen both in nations with adequate doses of vaccine and in those with tight supplies. Many of the latter are in Africa, where more than 97% of the population still hasn’t been immunised. These countries cannot get the vaccine they need because supply commitments from manufacturers are not coming through as planned. They can get vaccines to their people but simply do not have enough doses to meet the need.
November 25 2021 - 06:15
SIU guns for ‘inflated’ profits of Gauteng Covid school cleaning firms
Tribunal hears how a range of companies not on database for cleaning and sanitation benefited from bloated contracts
November 25 2021 - 06:00
TOM EATON | Facing vaxx: Covid numbers don’t lie — vaccines save lives
As the fourth wave approaches there are 16.8-million doses of the vaccine here in SA just waiting to save lives
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 35,390 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 1,275 new cases, which represents a 3.6% positivity rate. A further 22 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,657 to date. See more here: https://t.co/ib0pHR2St3 pic.twitter.com/FI0yxLFj1X— NICD (@nicd_sa) November 24, 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.