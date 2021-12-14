COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | UK reports first death with Omicron variant

December 14 2021 - 09:49

Ghana airport to fine airlines that bring unvaccinated passengers

The operator of Ghana's main international airport will fine airlines $3,500 (R56,000) for every passenger they fly in who is not vaccinated against Covid-19 or who tests positive for the coronavirus upon arrival, it said on Monday.

The rule comes into effect on Tuesday at Kotoka International Airport in the capital Accra, Ghana Airports said. It follows a health ministry move last week to require all people entering Ghana to be vaccinated.

The measures are some of the strictest in Africa, where vaccine uptake has been challenged by lack of supply and logistical issues even as the new Omicron variant raises concerns about quicker transmission of the virus.