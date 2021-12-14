COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | UK reports first death with Omicron variant
December 14 2021 - 09:49
Ghana airport to fine airlines that bring unvaccinated passengers
The operator of Ghana's main international airport will fine airlines $3,500 (R56,000) for every passenger they fly in who is not vaccinated against Covid-19 or who tests positive for the coronavirus upon arrival, it said on Monday.
The rule comes into effect on Tuesday at Kotoka International Airport in the capital Accra, Ghana Airports said. It follows a health ministry move last week to require all people entering Ghana to be vaccinated.
The measures are some of the strictest in Africa, where vaccine uptake has been challenged by lack of supply and logistical issues even as the new Omicron variant raises concerns about quicker transmission of the virus.
December 14 2021 - 09:32
Can I test positive for Covid-19 if I've been vaccinated?
“Vaccine breakthrough infections are expected. Covid-19 vaccines are effective at preventing most infections. However, like other vaccines, they are not 100% effective,” says the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“Fully vaccinated people with a vaccine breakthrough infection are less likely to develop serious illness than those who are unvaccinated and get Covid-19.
“Even when fully vaccinated people develop symptoms, they tend to be less severe symptoms than unvaccinated people. This means they are much less likely to be hospitalised or die than people who are not vaccinated.”
December 14 2021 - 09:21
Britain reports first death with Omicron coronavirus variant
At least one person has died in the United Kingdom after contracting the Omicron coronavirus variant, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, the first publicly confirmed death globally from the swiftly spreading strain.
Since the first Omicron cases were detected on November 27 in Britain, Johnson has imposed tougher restrictions and on Sunday cautioned that the variant could overcome the immune defences of those inoculated with two shots of vaccines.
Britain gave no details on the death other than the person had been diagnosed in hospital. It was not clear if the patient had been vaccinated or had underlying health issues.
December 14 2021 - 09:18
‘It’s still exorbitant’: Shivambu weighs in on PCR test price cut
EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has weighed in on the price reduction for Covid-19 PCR tests to R500, saying the current price is still too high.
The Competition Commission recently confirmed it has concluded a settlement agreement with laboratory PathCare to reduce its Covid-19 PCR test prices with immediate effect.
The PathCare settlement agreement comes on the back of an official announcement by the commission that two other major laboratories, Ampath and Lancet , have agreed to substantially reduce the price of Covid-19 PCR tests with immediate effect.
The PCR tests are still exorbitant. The state owned National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) conduct qualitatively superior and faster tests than Ampath, Lancet and Pathcare ar far much cheaper rates of less than R300. The NHLS must expand its testing capacity. Simple! https://t.co/dkC4m9wwDe— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) December 13, 2021
December 14 2021 - 05:39
Wishing president Cyril Ramaphosa strength and a speedy recovery from the coronavirus: DD Mabuza
Wishing President @CyrilRamaphosa strength and a speedy recovery from the coronavirus.— David D Mabuza (@DDMabuza) December 13, 2021
