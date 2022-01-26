COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | US Covid deaths climb as cases drop
January 26 2022 - 06:15
US Covid deaths climb as cases drop
Even as Covid-19 cases drop and hospitalizations show signs of plateauing in hard-hit pockets of the United States, the still-rising death toll from the Omicron variant highlights the trail of loss that follows every virus surge.
January 26 2022 - 06:00
Covid-19 kept them at bay, but shark attacks on the rise again
After three consecutive years of being on the decline, the number of shark bites globally picked up in 2021, with 73 unprovoked incidents.
Data published this week by the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File (Isaf) also included 39 provoked shark bites and nine fatalities.
The number of unprovoked bites in 2021 aligns with the five-year global average of 72 annually but is in stark contrast to the 52 confirmed bites recorded in 2020, which were the lowest documented in more than a decade.
While the exact cause of the reversal is unclear, Isaf manager Tyler Bowling attributes a portion of the trend to beach closures associated with Covid-19 restrictions.
#COVID19 UPDATE: 36,216 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 3,197 new cases, representing an 8.8% positivity rate. Today, @HealthZA reports 132 deaths, of which 23 occurred in the past 24-48 hours. Total fatalities are 94,397 to date. More here: https://t.co/mPiipjmHFD pic.twitter.com/GexMtu1Zwp— NICD (@nicd_sa) January 25, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.