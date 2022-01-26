South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | US Covid deaths climb as cases drop

26 January 2022 - 06:10 By TimesLIVE
A son and daughter embrace their father, a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward, before his intubation procedure at the Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, California, US, January 25, 2022.
Image: SHANNON STAPLETON/ Reuters

January 26 2022 - 06:15

Even as Covid-19 cases drop and hospitalizations show signs of plateauing in hard-hit pockets of the United States, the still-rising death toll from the Omicron variant highlights the trail of loss that follows every virus surge.

January 26 2022 - 06:00

Covid-19 kept them at bay, but shark attacks on the rise again

After three consecutive years of being on the decline, the number of shark bites globally picked up in 2021, with 73 unprovoked incidents. 

Data published this week by the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File (Isaf) also included 39 provoked shark bites and nine fatalities.

The number of unprovoked bites in 2021 aligns with the five-year global average of 72 annually but is in stark contrast to the 52 confirmed bites recorded in 2020, which were the lowest documented in more than a decade.

While the exact cause of the reversal is unclear, Isaf manager Tyler Bowling attributes a portion of the trend to beach closures associated with Covid-19 restrictions.

