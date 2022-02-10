COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Explainer: How has the 'freedom convoy' spread?
February 10 2022 - 07:18
Explainer: How has the 'freedom convoy' spread?
Truck drivers demanding an end to Covid-19 vaccine mandates have disrupted major Canadian cities and clogged key US-Canada border crossings. Now, copycat protests are spreading around the world. How did this all start and spread?
February 10 2022 - 07:01
Alcohol is prohibited in my religion, can I still use alcohol-based sanitisers?
The World Health Organisation says alcohol-based sanitisers can be used in religions where alcohol is prohibited.
Several religions around the world prohibit the consumption of alcohol, with the exception for medical use.
The WHO said “any manufactured substance developed to alleviate illness or contribute to better health is permitted by the Qur'an, including alcohol used as a medical agent”.
“Alcohols in the sanitisers have not been shown to create any relevant health issues. Little alcohol is absorbed into the skin, and most products contain an emollient to reduce skin dryness.
February 10 2022 - 06:30
New Yorkers react to mask mandate being lifted
New Yorkers react to Governor Kathy Hochul announcing she would end the state's mask mandate for most indoor public places except schools, healthcare and correctional facilities.
February 10 2022 - 06:15
Investigation reveals how BioNTech undermined SA-based WHO vaccine hub for Africa
BioNTech has become a household name in SA because of its partnership with Pfizer and the resulting vaccine that has been administered almost 23-million times in the country in the fight against Covid-19.
Now, however, its name is being dragged through the mud.
An investigation by the British Medical Journal (BMJ) and German newspaper Die Welt shows that it does not have vaccine equity at heart and is instead hoping to exploit regulations to ship vaccines made in Africa back to Europe.
February 10 2022 - 06:00
Mom pleads with Canada's truckers after son's Covid death
Dave Mitchell, a Canadian trucker who was not vaccinated, died of Covid-19 in October. As truckers protest vaccine mandates in Ottawa, Mitchell's mom wants you to know her son's story.
