COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Explainer: How has the 'freedom convoy' spread?

February 10 2022 - 07:01

Alcohol is prohibited in my religion, can I still use alcohol-based sanitisers?

The World Health Organisation says alcohol-based sanitisers can be used in religions where alcohol is prohibited.

Several religions around the world prohibit the consumption of alcohol, with the exception for medical use.

The WHO said “any manufactured substance developed to alleviate illness or contribute to better health is permitted by the Qur'an, including alcohol used as a medical agent”.

“Alcohols in the sanitisers have not been shown to create any relevant health issues. Little alcohol is absorbed into the skin, and most products contain an emollient to reduce skin dryness.