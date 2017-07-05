'White' not right: ANC to call it just 'monopoly capital' from now on

ANC policy discussions took an ugly turn yesterday when insults were hurled at former cabinet ministers, including Pravin Gordhan who was heckled for rejecting the use of the phrase "white monopoly capital".

But in the end the ousted finance minister's argument won.

Nine of 11 commissions convened for the conference decided that the ruling party will now use the phrase "monopoly capital", and no longer "white monopoly capital".

Several ANC members who attended meetings of the closed commissions that met to discuss economic policy proposals said supporters of "radical economic transformation" hurled insults at senior party members opposing them.

Supporters of President Jacob Zuma shouted down and heckled Gordhan and former tourism minister Derek Hanekom.