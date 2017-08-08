Politics

Arrest is imminent for Manana: Mbalula

08 August 2017 - 11:44 By Neo Goba
Deputy Minister of Higher Education Mduduzi Manana addresses the audience on the First Things First HIV Counselling and Testing campaign and the launch of flavoured condoms in Soweto. File photo.
Deputy Minister of Higher Education Mduduzi Manana addresses the audience on the First Things First HIV Counselling and Testing campaign and the launch of flavoured condoms in Soweto. File photo.
Image: DoC

The arrest of Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mduduzi Manana is imminent after he admitted to assaulting three women at a Johannesburg club on Sunday.

Mbalula said the case was at an advanced stage.

Twitter slams Mbalula over Manana reaction

South Africans have accused Police Minister Fikile Mbalula of being too soft in his response to allegations that Mduduzi Manana‚ the deputy minister ...
Politics
1 day ago

The incident happened around 3am on Sunday after the restaurant at Cedar Square in Fourways had closed.

"The case has been reported to the police station and a docket has been opened. The investigators are following up on the matter at the highest level above the police station. All due processes have been followed‚ so an arrest is imminent in terms of where we stand‚" Mbalula told TimesLIVE .

"Manana is not an issue‚ whether he is in parliament or not. I am not interested because the police will find him in a speed dial."

Manana is accused of lashing out after a debate on who should succeed Zuma at the ANC’s elective conference in December.

Mandisa Duma‚ who was with her friend and cousin at the restaurant‚ claimed that she was with Manana and his four friends inside the Cubana when Manana chased them out of the venue.

Duma claimed that while walking out Manana slapped her cousin across the face after she made a comment about his sexuality.

LISTEN: Deputy minister Mdu Manana admits to slapping woman in club 

READ MORE:

'An apology is not enough': Petition launched to have Manana fired

An online petition launched on Monday calls for deputy higher education minister Mduduzi Manana to be fired over his assault of a woman at a Cubana ...
Politics
3 hours ago

ANC and the law must act against this minister

If ever there was a clear case of a minister disgracing their oath of office it is that of Deputy Minister of Higher Education Mduduzi Manana.
Ideas
7 hours ago

Mduduzi Manana ‘threw me on a car bonnet and hit me in the face’‚ says Ermelo woman

As one Johannesburg woman was nursing her wounds after allegedly being beaten by Higher Education Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana at the weekend‚ a ...
Politics
19 hours ago

'I apologise unreservedly' for 'shameful incident' at Cubana - Mduduzi Manana

Deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana says he will subject himself to the law after being identified in a video assaulting a woman at a ...
Politics
23 hours ago

'He is the one': Witness identifies Manana as assault video surfaces

Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mduduzi Manana has been identified in a video assaulting a helpless woman at Cubana restaurant on ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Secret ballot or not‚ Zuma will win: KZN ANCYL Politics
  2. Secret vote: Mbeki urges MPs to do the right thing Politics
  3. Students‚ salesmen and servants of God join Cape Town march Politics
  4. Cape Town march showdown: 'Voetsek‚ man!' vs 'Amnesty se gat!' Politics
  5. BLF and Mngxitama in court over disruption of #GuptaLeaks event Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma in focus: what if the motion of no confidence succeeds?
Baleka Mbete announces decision on secret ballot
X