Arrest is imminent for Manana: Mbalula

The incident happened around 3am on Sunday after the restaurant at Cedar Square in Fourways had closed.

"The case has been reported to the police station and a docket has been opened. The investigators are following up on the matter at the highest level above the police station. All due processes have been followed‚ so an arrest is imminent in terms of where we stand‚" Mbalula told TimesLIVE .

"Manana is not an issue‚ whether he is in parliament or not. I am not interested because the police will find him in a speed dial."

Manana is accused of lashing out after a debate on who should succeed Zuma at the ANC’s elective conference in December.

Mandisa Duma‚ who was with her friend and cousin at the restaurant‚ claimed that she was with Manana and his four friends inside the Cubana when Manana chased them out of the venue.

Duma claimed that while walking out Manana slapped her cousin across the face after she made a comment about his sexuality.

LISTEN: Deputy minister Mdu Manana admits to slapping woman in club