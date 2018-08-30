City of Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga lives to fight another day as the capital city’s first citizen after surviving two votes of no confidence on Thursday.

First‚ the EFF’s motion was disallowed and‚ later in the day‚ the ANC walked out of council chambers.

Speaker Katlego Mathebe ruled that the EFF motion was not compliant with council rules.

Both the EFF and ANC had tabled motions against Msimanga and‚ right up until Thursday’s meeting‚ it appeared that the mayor’s fate was sealed.

Combined‚ the two parties have 112 members and‚ had they voted in a bloc‚ they would have removed Msimanga.

Had either of the two motions passed‚ Msimanga would have been the second DA mayor to be sacked in a vote of no confidence in just three days.

On Monday‚ the EFF teamed up with the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay to remove Athol Trollip from his seat.

Msimanga lost the EFF’s favour following revelations of an allegedly dodgy R12-billion tender which‚ ultimately‚ got city manager Moeketsi Mosola suspended last week.