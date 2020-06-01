Government paid R105m for official funerals in just two years: De Lille

It spent R29m two weeks later on the funeral of another stalwart and former ambassador Zola Skweyiya. The June 2018 funeral of ambassador Billy Modise came with a price tag of R11.4m, while that the state paid R9.8m for Ma Zondeni Sobukhwe's August 2018 funeral and R9m for the funeral of national poet Keorapetse Kgositsile in February the same year.

De Lille's response also shows that almost half of the amount spent on Madikizela-Mandela's funeral - R16.8m - was "deviations".

Former cabinet minister Edna Molewa's funeral cost R4.8m.

Other struggle stalwarts' official funerals held during the period in question include those of Eric “Stalin” Mtshali (R2.9m), Mendi Msimang (R1.3m), Agnes Msimang (R752,221), ambassador Dumisani Kumalo (R863,942), MK veteran Lesiba "Bra Ike" Maphoto (R880,891), deputy minister Bavelile Hlongwa (R972,237), businessman Richard Maponya (R211,338) and music icon Joseph Shabalala (R391,230).

Appearing before the standing committee on public accounts in March, De Lille told MPs that the public works and infrastructure minister director-general Sam Vukela was implicated in the awarding of fraudulent contracts for state funerals.

The auditor-general had raised concerns about fraudulent contracts in the 2018/19 annual report where prices were inflated and payment irregularities found for Madikizela-Mandela, Skweyiya and Modise's state-sponsored funerals. The three funerals cost taxpayers a whopping R76m, with the department spending, among other amounts:

R7m to hire padded chairs, leather couches and scatter cushions;

R2.5m for draping;

R470,000 for serviettes; and

R695,000 for orchestra equipment for Madikizela-Mandela and Skweyiya’s funerals.

Vukela, according to De Lille, was one of the officials who have been implicated in a forensic investigation report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) on the fraudulent contract management.