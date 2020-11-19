Ndlozi slams police for using stun grenades to disperse PAC Brackenfell protesters
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has slammed police for using stun grenades to disperse PAC supporters who descended on Brackenfell on Wednesday to protest against racism.
“It's inspiring to see PAC take a stand against anti-black racism at Brackenfell. ANC SAPS must be ashamed for using stun grenades against a peaceful PAC protest. [This] signifies their contempt for black lives because they never shot or arrested white thugs the other day, even at Senekal,” Ndlozi tweeted.
It’s inspiring to see PAC take a stand against anti-black racism at Brackenfell. ANC SAPS must be ashamed for using Stun grenades against a peaceful PAC protest. Signifies their contempt for black lives cause they never shot or arrested white thugs the other day, even at Senekal!— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) November 18, 2020
The PAC on Tuesday called on its supporters in the Western Cape to join the protest, condemning the violence that transpired one week ago between EFF protesters were confronted by residents of Brackenfell.
The demonstrations precede an EFF protest which is expected to take place on Friday. The City of Cape Town gave permission to 100 EFF supporters to demonstrate outside the school.
More stun grenades were used as police escorted@MyPAConline members towards Brackenfell Train Station.#Brackenfellhighschool #Brackenfellhighschool #brackenfellhigh #mypaconline #pac #pacofazania pic.twitter.com/myBLVnj1xf— Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) (@MyPAConline) November 18, 2020
Police used stun grenades to disperse a group of PAC protesters marching towards Brackenfell High School this morning. @TimesLIVE @SowetanLIVE @CapeTown @MyPAConline @DBE_SA @WesternCapeGov @EFFSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/1uLsYVJQLZ— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) November 18, 2020
Provincial education MEC Debbie Schäfer said on Tuesday that arrangements are in place to ensure that matrics write their exams on Friday without any disruption.
Schäfer said the protests are a clear attempt to intimidate the school. The MEC called on residents and parents not to worsen the situation by attempting to confront the protesters.
“I call on Brackenfell residents not to gather at the school with a view to engaging in altercations. Any action that would escalate tensions further will make it harder for law-enforcement authorities to do their jobs. Please do not take the law into your own hands.”
The school continues to dominate news headlines after reports emerged earlier this month that a group of parents hosted an unofficial matric ball which was only attended by white pupils.
The school distanced itself from the ball, saying it was privately organised by parents after it cancelled it's official event due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ndlozi's tweet received mixed reactions. Here are some of the responses:
The Western Cape has zero tolerance for nonsense, u not gonna have it your way this Friday, this is not an ANC territory where u can do as u please!!!!!— OFENTSE RADIOKANA (@RADIOCEDRIC) November 18, 2020
The black SAPs are driven by someone... I don't understand why they don't protect our brothers n sisters of this nation— @Sive-vee (@Sivevee7) November 19, 2020
This heavy-handed reaction by the police when blacks exercise their constitutional right to protest peacefully has to be condemned in the strongest sense.— Richard (@Richard73273260) November 18, 2020
But it's true.— #JanikaMallo R.I.P🖤 (@dexteraps) November 18, 2020
We even saw one man push an Officer. A whole SAPS officer and the crowd came to rescue him. And nothing happen after that.
Why or how Yall don't see that as a missed point defeats me.
Here now, black Protesters are getting moered and that sits well with you? 🤷♂️
Chief,this is cape Town where law and order still applies,the same treatment awaits EFF on Friday if they misbehave— Daniel black (@truthispower10) November 18, 2020