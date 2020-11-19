Politics

Ndlozi slams police for using stun grenades to disperse PAC Brackenfell protesters

19 November 2020 - 11:30
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has slammed the police for using stun grenades to disperse crowds in Brackenfell on Wednesday.
Image: Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Morapedi Mashashe

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has slammed police for using stun grenades to disperse PAC supporters who descended on Brackenfell on Wednesday to protest against racism.

“It's inspiring to see PAC take a stand against anti-black racism at Brackenfell. ANC SAPS must be ashamed for using stun grenades against a peaceful PAC protest. [This] signifies their contempt for black lives because they never shot or arrested white thugs the other day, even at Senekal,” Ndlozi tweeted.

The PAC on Tuesday called on its supporters in the Western Cape to join the protest, condemning the violence that transpired one week ago between EFF protesters were confronted by residents of Brackenfell.

The demonstrations precede an EFF protest which is expected to take place on Friday. The City of Cape Town gave permission to 100 EFF supporters to demonstrate outside the school.

Provincial education MEC Debbie Schäfer said on Tuesday that arrangements are in place to ensure that matrics write their exams on Friday without any disruption.

Schäfer said the protests are a clear attempt to intimidate the school. The MEC called on residents and parents not to worsen the situation by attempting to confront the protesters.

“I call on Brackenfell residents not to gather at the school with a view to engaging in altercations. Any action that would escalate tensions further will make it harder for law-enforcement authorities to do their jobs. Please do not take the law into your own hands.”

The school continues to dominate news headlines after reports emerged earlier this month that a group of parents hosted an unofficial matric ball which was only attended by white pupils.

The school distanced itself from the ball, saying it was privately organised by parents after it cancelled it's official event due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ndlozi's tweet received mixed reactions. Here are some of the responses:

