'We must never have resolutions about individuals': Mzwandile Masina on ANC's step-aside rule
The ANC's step-aside resolutions should not be used to single out individuals within the party, says Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina.
Late last month, ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa asked leaders facing criminal charges to step aside within 30 days or risk being suspended.
Ramaphosa made the call during his closing address to the ANC's national executive committee (NEC).
He said all ANC members charged with wrongdoing should step aside, failing which they should be suspended in terms of rule 25.70 of the party's constitution.
Speaking on Power 98.7, Masina said although he supports the call for corruption-accused members to step aside, it should not be selective.
Masina said the provincial executive committee (PEC) of the Gauteng ANC was still discussing the step-aside call.
“PEC is still ceased with this matter. We are discussing it. A presentation was received so there’s no resolution at this point,” he said.
“As a person, I do support the resolution on the step aside. All I’m advocating is we must never have resolutions about individuals. We must have a resolution about the entire organisation.”
ANC members accused of corruption include ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who faces charges linked to a R230m asbestos eradication tender awarded during his time as Free State premier. He is now out on R200,000 bail.
However, Magashule remained defiant. “I am not going anywhere. I listened to [EFF leader] Julius Malema. I am a member of the ANC. I will remain in the ANC until I die,” he said.
Last week, Magashule sent a letter to provincial secretaries instructing them to add the names of ANC members who are facing corruption or serious criminal allegations, even if they have not been charged, to the list of people who should step aside.
He denied widening the scope of ANC members who will be affected by the step-aside rule.
“I’m not widening anything, I’m talking about the conference resolutions. Please, read the conference resolution and the NEC resolution and combine everything and make your own conclusion.”