From reactions to results and complaints against the IEC — 5 must-read stories about the LGE

South Africans woke up to a new reality on Friday after the announcement of the local government elections results by the Electoral Commission (IEC) on Thursday evening.

The elections held on Monday were the sixth since the dawn of democracy.

The IEC said the elections, which it declared free and fair, were contested by 325 political parties and nearly 95,000 candidates, of whom more than 1,500 were independent candidates.

A total of 12.3-million South Africans cast their votes in the elections.