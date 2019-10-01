Sport

Boxer Azinga Fuzile's camp lodges protest with the IBF over use of 'smelling salts'

01 October 2019 - 15:41 By Mesuli Zifo
Azinga Fuzile was "robbed", according to his camp.
Azinga Fuzile was "robbed", according to his camp.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Eastern Cape boxer Azinga Fuzile's camp has lodged a protest over an incident that took place before his devastating knockout in the eighth round to Shavkat Rakhimov in their IBF world lightweight title elimination bout in East London on Sunday.

Rakhimov’s handler Ruslan Agishev was caught on video administering what looked like “smelling salts” in the nostrils of the boxer in the corner between round seven and eighth.

Any use of substances‚ including smelling salts‚ is banned in boxing with Boxing South Africa (BSA) regulations explicit about their prohibition.

BSA chief executive Tsholofelo Lejaka‚ who was present at the fight‚ has written to the IBF to register his protest about the Russian’s use of the substance.

Fuzile’s manager Colin Nathan confirmed that the protest was lodged to the IBF whose president Darly Peoples was also in attendance at the fight.

“When Darly gets back home in US he will get our love letter‚” Nathan said.

The winner of the fight is scheduled to challenge IBF champion Tevin Farmer.

Most read

  1. Shock! Chippa United boss Mpengesi fires coach Francis after only two games in ... Soccer
  2. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane heaps praise on his Champions League record ... Soccer
  3. Pirates' Rulani Mokwena and City's Benni McCarthy downplay heated exchange Soccer
  4. Gung-ho Thamsanqa Gabuza could follow 'Micho' to trophydom Sport
  5. Kaizer Chiefs go three points clear at the top with win over Baroka Soccer

Latest Videos

More than 200 shacks destroyed by fire, hundreds homeless in Kempton Park
UCT student murdered after 'huge' beach party: security guard

Related articles

  1. Brothers in arms find redemption in the boxing ring Sport
  2. I'm not scared of anyone, says Azinga Fuzile Sport
  3. German woman boxer's fight to wear hijab in the ring Sport
  4. Boxing promoter Ayanda Matiti insists he's not threatened by rival event Sport
  5. Kevin Lerena is too young‚ says camp of 40-year-old opponent Sport
  6. It's artistry vs brute force as Jabulani Makhense faces Matamba Marios Sport
  7. Boxing bribe claim after North West Gambling Board cans sponsorship Sport
  8. Man accused of murdering SA boxing champ Leighandre Jegels dies in hospital South Africa
X