Sport

Svitolina returns to French Open quarterfinals by downing Kasatkina

04 June 2023 - 19:31 By Shrivathsa Sridhar
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine celebrates winning match point against Darya Kasatkina in their fourth round match on day eight of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on June 4 2023.
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine celebrates winning match point against Darya Kasatkina in their fourth round match on day eight of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on June 4 2023.
Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images

A charged-up Elina Svitolina powered into the French Open quarterfinals for the fourth time with a 6-4 7-6(5) victory over Russian ninth seed Daria Kasatkina on Sunday as she kept alive hopes of winning a maiden Grand Slam title.

The Ukrainian is brimming with confidence after winning the Strasbourg title last month after her maternity break and is quickly rediscovering the form that took her to the last eight in Paris in 2015, 2017 and 2020.

“I definitely wouldn't have dreamt of this when I was giving birth,” said Svitolina, whose daughter Skai was born in October. “It's unbelievable to be able to compete.

“And going all the way to the quarterfinals is a special feeling. I hope I can push even further, I'm really motivated for the next few matches.”

In the quarters, Svitolina will take on world number two Aryna Sabalenka or 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens who meet in the night session later.

She began brightly on a shadowy Court Suzanne Lenglen to bag two early breaks before handing one straight back to Kasatkina, but the 28-year-old ensured that was the only blip in the 45 minutes she took to wrap up the first set.

Svitolina, who is married to French player Gael Monfils and enjoys huge support among local fans, roared back from 2-0 down in the second set with both players struggling to hold serve and got her nose in front with some heavy hitting late on.

“It was a wonderful atmosphere and I'm really thankful for your support,” Svitolina added. “I can see what Gael has been experiencing all these years and I'm thankful to the French people for their support.”

With popular Russian singer Zemfira — an opponent of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine — watching from Kasatkina's box, Svitolina squandered a match point and got pulled into a tiebreak where the pressure mounted.

But Svitolina settled her nerves to wrap up the contest and, while there was no customary handshake at the net, Kasatkina gave her opponent a thumbs-up before walking away. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Swiatek serves up double bagel as Gauff, Rune, Ruud advance

Defending champion Iga Swiatek continued her imperious, merciless march towards a third French Open title in four years with a 6-0 6-0 humiliation of ...
Sport
10 hours ago

'Nothing matters': Attitude adjustment helps Tsitsipas rediscover his rhythm

Stefanos Tsitsipas said he is getting back to his best by easing the burden on his shoulders and playing without any expectations as he cruised into ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ruud rolls past Zeppieri into French Open third round

Last year's runner-up Casper Ruud turned on the style at the French Open before the fourth seed showed steel to quell Italian qualifier Giulio ...
Sport
3 days ago

Tsitsipas, Alcaraz soar at French Open, Djokovic row simmers

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Carlos Alcaraz cruised into the French Open third round on Wednesday, but all the focus was on Novak Djokovic as a political ...
Sport
3 days ago

Kosovo Olympic Committee seeks IOC disciplinary action against Djokovic

Kosovo Olympic authorities have asked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to open disciplinary proceedings against Novak Djokovic, accusing the ...
Sport
4 days ago

Djokovic accused of fanning political flames with Serbia-Kosovo message

Daniil Medvedev became the highest-ranked player to exit the French Open after a five-set first-round defeat by Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth ...
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. I’ve never received my salary every month: Pitso Mosimane admits not being paid ... Soccer
  2. Everyone wants a piece of Pitso Mosimane: Here's which clubs may be looking to ... Sport
  3. Management didn't listen to me: Mosimane opens up about tough working ... Soccer
  4. Pitso Mosimane and staff allegedly unpaid at Al-Ahli for months Soccer
  5. Swallows chair David Mogashoa gives mandate to coach Musa Nyatama Soccer

Latest Videos

White House says Biden is OK after onstage fall
NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'