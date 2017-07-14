Philander, Morris tip the scales in favour of SA at stumps against England

South Africa sacrificed four wickets for 56 runs after tea to relinquish the advantage to England on the first day of the second Test at Trent Bridge on Friday.

The visitors, who reached the end of the second session on 179/2 after choosing to bat in conditions that favoured swing and seam bowlers, stumbled to stumps on 309/6.

But Vernon Philander righted some of those wrongs with a gutsy 54 not out, his second half-century in as many completed Test innings.

Philander and Chris Morris, who was unbeaten on 23, put on 74 for the unbroken seventh wicket.